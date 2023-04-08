Tracking cultural footprints left by wolves

“Wolfish” by Erica Berry begins with a crime scene. “This is one of those stories that begins with a female body. Hers was crumpled, roadside, in the ash-colored slush between asphalt and snowbank.” OR-106, the 106th wolf that had been collared in Oregon (where Erica Berry and I both live, although there’s no relation). OR-106 had been shot, a continuation of a spate of wolf killings across the state in 2021 and 2022.

Berry, whose MFA was earned at the University of Minnesota, began studying wolves in 2013. She elucidates the myths and stories we tell about our lupine fears in ferocious and beautiful writing. Like the traveling wolf in search of companionship, Berry ranges far and wide, taking readers along on her own journey — Oregon, the United Kingdom, Italy, the northern United States — in search of answers.

