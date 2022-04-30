Modern-day American voyageur
In his fascinating “Riverman,” Ben McGrath tells the story of an American wanderer, Dick Conant, who canoed thousands of miles of American rivers before he vanished in North Carolina in 2014. As McGrath travels to the places Conant tied up his boat, he meets locals whose encounters with the man shed light on Conant’s adventurous spirit. The glimpses of McGrath’s life makes the book into a diptych depicting American manhood.
The story begins with a chance encounter with Dick Conant in 2014, when McGrath saw an unknown boat lashed close to his home on the Hudson River. Conant was inside a neighbor’s home telling stories to those who had gathered. McGrath describes Conant as a “stranger” to the 21st century.
For men like Conant, the domestic life, the settled life, was impossible. And despite his own success, one senses that McGrath, too, wishes to feel the freedom he sees in Conant’s itinerant journey. What emerges is a story that wends its way through the fluid state of American masculinity in our tumultuous times.
— Lorraine Berry, Star Tribune
Stories focus on bonds, hurts of family
“Lagomorph,” the first of eight short stories in Alexander MacLeod’s collection “Animal Person,” begins, “Some nights, when the rabbit and I are both down on the floor playing tug-of-war with his toy carrot, he will suddenly freeze in one position.” By now in David, the narrator’s, life, his children have grown and his wife has taken a job in Toronto, leaving him alone with Gunther, the rabbit.
When Gunther freezes, “he’ll look over at me and there will be a shift, his quick glance steadying into a hard stare.” In that instant, David believes the aging rabbit empathizes with him over the loss of his wife and everything else that’s gone on in the house for 15 years.
“Lagomorph” and the final story, “The Closing Date,” describe the diminishing affection in two marriages, in the latter case partly because of an occurrence in a Halifax motel. Other stories, affecting stories, concern the strengthening of family and human bonds.
Now the beautiful stories in “Animal Person.” Though not all of them light up the dark world, many of them do.
— Anthony Bukoski, Star Tribune
Egan’s electrifying companion
Midway into Jennifer Egan’s “The Candy House” you may find yourself moaning, “Why don’t novels come with an index?” A “sibling novel” — per Egan — to her Pulitzer Prize-winning “A Visit From the Goon Squad,” this book takes a similar form, with a considerable cast of intricately connected characters shifting through different configurations in interlocking stories set in the recent past and not so distant future and told in a dizzying variety of ways.
Some of “Goon Squad’s” people reappear here, but perhaps more to the point is the appearance in passing of someone from Egan’s 2001 novel, “Look at Me.” To the point, because that startlingly prescient novel anticipated the conundrum of digital reality, with a model selling her reinvented self online to viewers craving “authenticity” — and the question of authenticity is central to “The Candy House,” which speculates further down the digital line, to a time when people can “externalize” and save and share their experience and memories.
— Ellen Akins, Star Tribune