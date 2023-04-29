A potent, unusual crime novel

Tom Kettle, the main character of Sebastian Barry’s heartbreaking new novel, joined the Gardaí — Ireland’s national police force — in the 1960s. His uniform was meant to withstand the elements, but it absorbed water like a sponge. This prefigured far greater injustices. “Nothing was what it was made out to be,” Barry writes. “The truth included. The Gardaí. The country.”

“Old God’s Time” begins with a quote from the Book of Job — more foreshadowing, and not the happy kind. In the ensuing chapters, Tom will suffer numerous hardships. His woes, manifestations of systemic failings in Ireland, serve as a lens through which to examine the nation’s fraught recent history.

