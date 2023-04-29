Tom Kettle, the main character of Sebastian Barry’s heartbreaking new novel, joined the Gardaí — Ireland’s national police force — in the 1960s. His uniform was meant to withstand the elements, but it absorbed water like a sponge. This prefigured far greater injustices. “Nothing was what it was made out to be,” Barry writes. “The truth included. The Gardaí. The country.”
“Old God’s Time” begins with a quote from the Book of Job — more foreshadowing, and not the happy kind. In the ensuing chapters, Tom will suffer numerous hardships. His woes, manifestations of systemic failings in Ireland, serve as a lens through which to examine the nation’s fraught recent history.
It’s the 1990s, and Tom, newly retired from the force, is a widower who has outlived his two adult children (the shocking specifics will emerge later). He expects to spend his remaining days alone in a rented house near the Irish sea. His plans change when ex-colleagues arrive to discuss a crime from Tom’s early days on the job.
— Kevin Canfield, Star Tribune
Novel of mom-turned-art thief
In her debut novel, Sara Read takes her title character — Johanna Porter, divorced mom — and turns her into an art thief. At a party at a gallery, Johanna boldly, blatantly slices a portrait out of a frame, rolls it up and walks away.
That contraband portrait reverberates through the rest of the novel, impossible to forget, not allowing the reader to relax.
Johanna was once an artist, lauded and successful. As a young woman, she fell into a romance with a much older artist, who used her as his model and muse and who, when she left him, torpedoed her career. The party that she attends is for him; the portrait that she steals is of herself. You can hardly blame her, even as you are silently begging her to bring it back. No good can come of this.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Pulitzer Prize winner’s bold look at poverty
Matthew Desmond wants all of us to become “poverty abolitionists.”
It’s a brilliant term because of the associations it carries throughout Desmond’s lively “Poverty, By America”: There’s the connection to slavery, another American institution designed to oppress our own. There’s the acknowledgment that, although poverty seems like something everyone would oppose (like slavery), it actually helps many of us, even if we don’t realize it. And there’s the insistence that, if we want to get rid of poverty, we need to actively fight it.
Desmond’s follow-up to his Pulitzer Prize-winning “Evicted” continues to get at the roots of inequality in America. “Evicted” was powered by generous portraits of the people he met while embedded with Milwaukeeans whose housing was precarious for a variety of reasons. But “Poverty” dispenses with the character studies.
Some of the book’s examples help make “Poverty” a hopeful book, one that reframes its titular problem sensibly and helps us see how we could be part of solving it.
