Evocative coming-of-age novel set in Soviet Union
Kristina Gorcheva-Newberry’s spectacular debut novel, “The Orchard,” is loosely based on Anton Chekhov’s last play, “The Cherry Orchard.” Instead of highlighting the societal changes that would precipitate the Russian Revolution of 1917, however, Gorcheva-Newberry tackles the colossal upheaval that would topple the Soviet Union in 1991. That era brought both political realignment, as the flaws of socialism gave way to the greed of capitalism, and generational confrontation, as older Russians saw all they knew slowly vanish and the young saw all they were taught revealed as lies.
While clearly related events in Soviet history are essential to “The Orchard,” the novel is above all an intensely evocative and gorgeously written coming-of-age story centered around Anya Raneva and her best friend, Milka Putova, members of “Generation Perestroika,” who grew up during the waning years of the USSR. Even if they had known that their nation was falling apart, it would have changed little, Anya says, because they were raised to believe themselves powerless, to accept both their government and “the order of things as we did the ineluctable succession of seasons.”
— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune
Hockey mom faces tough past in new novel
The kids get younger and the stakes get higher in Kathleen West’s latest forensic examination of suburban moms. In “Home or Away” she takes on the Big One: Youth sports. Youth hockey, to be exact. In Minnesota.
Leigh Mackenzie thinks she knows exactly what she’s in for when she returns with her husband and son to the western Minneapolis suburbs after nearly 20 years in Florida. She was once a hockey superstar, guaranteed to make the Olympic team. Only she didn’t make the Olympic team.
In the wake of that catastrophic disappointment, she dropped her skates and didn’t look back, channeling her cutthroat instincts into investment banking. She also ghosted her best friend, Susy Walker, who did make the team and has two silver medals to show for it. But guess who’s one of the coaches on Leigh’s son’s team?
West captures the kid hockey scene with blade-sharp precision (particularly in the chirpy-yet-bullying missives from the team’s parent-manager). And although she again relies on chapters told variously through different characters, Leigh’s voice rises above the roar of the crowd.
— Cynthia Dickison, Star Tribune
Illuminating collection of essays
The lucid, well-formed essays that make up “In the Margins” are written in a captivating voice, one that is also free of “the dross of speech.” All four were presented last year as lectures by two Italian women, an actress and a scholar, each of them standing in for the reclusive, anonymous Elena Ferrante. Now they have been translated into English by Ann Goldstein. Although a slim collection, there is more than enough meat here to nourish both the common reader and the Ferrante aficionado.
The essays are at their most rewarding when Ferrante discusses the origins of her books, in particular the celebrated Neapolitan Novels, and the multifaceted heroines that power them. As she says of characters in general: “I feel they are false when they exhibit clear coherence, and I become passionate about them when they say one thing and do the opposite.”
These essays might not bring us any closer to finding out who Ferrante really is. Instead, though, they provide valuable insight into how she developed as a writer and how she works her magic.
— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune