Group of eco-guerrillas encounter mysterious billionaire

I’ll start my review with the headline: Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood” is one of 2023’s most sophisticated, stylish and searching literary works, a full-on triumph from a generational talent. Catton is best known for her Booker Prize-winning “The Luminaries,” published a decade ago; at age 28 she was (and remains) the youngest laureate. Her new novel, titled after a ragtag team of ecological leftists, employs the thriller form to magnificent effect.

Set on New Zealand’s rugged South Island before the pandemic, “Birnam Wood” follows Birnam Wood as they plant crops and flowers along highway medians and abandoned urban lots. Mira, their self-possessed, 20-something leader, pushes a rigid agenda, aided by her confidante Shelley, who sulks in the shadow of her friend.

Recommended for you