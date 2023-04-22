Group of eco-guerrillas encounter mysterious billionaire
I’ll start my review with the headline: Eleanor Catton’s “Birnam Wood” is one of 2023’s most sophisticated, stylish and searching literary works, a full-on triumph from a generational talent. Catton is best known for her Booker Prize-winning “The Luminaries,” published a decade ago; at age 28 she was (and remains) the youngest laureate. Her new novel, titled after a ragtag team of ecological leftists, employs the thriller form to magnificent effect.
Set on New Zealand’s rugged South Island before the pandemic, “Birnam Wood” follows Birnam Wood as they plant crops and flowers along highway medians and abandoned urban lots. Mira, their self-possessed, 20-something leader, pushes a rigid agenda, aided by her confidante Shelley, who sulks in the shadow of her friend.
After a landslide near the postcard-perfect town of Thorndike, abutting Kurowai, a national park, Mira scouts a former sheep station now owned by Owen Darvish, who has jetted off to London for a knighthood.
— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune
Dialogue sparkles in ‘Dinner Party’
Sarah Gilmartin’s debut novel is bookended by dinner parties — the first, on Halloween night 2018, is formal, with elaborate food (beef Wellington, baked Alaska), and the second, on Halloween night one year later, is simpler, with chili and takeaway pizza.
Both parties are family affairs, and about as dysfunctional as you please. And yes, the food is important. Food is a character in this book — food prepared, food forbidden, food shared, food not eaten. Mostly, food not eaten.
“Dinner Party” is an uncomfortable pleasure to read. Everyone is a mess; family relations are strained in all directions. The main character, Kate, is grieving the loss of her twin, Elaine, who died as a teenager on Halloween and who haunts the novel and Kate’s life. Her grief manifests itself as an eating disorder and alcohol abuse.
Brothers Ray and Peter have problems of their own — a collapsing marriage, a thwarted dream.
At the heart of all this is Mammy — their monstrous, manipulative mother who lights up the page whenever she takes center stage.
— Laurie Hertzel, Star Tribune
Dual biography also history of great change in Minn.
Timothy Cochrane’s “Making the Carry: The Lives of John and Tchi-Ki-Wis Linklater” embeds its two central figures so deeply within their historical context that the book is as much a history of a region as a dual biography. John was a Métis of Anishinaabeg, Cree and Scots ancestry, and his wife, Tchi-Ki-Wis, a member of the Lac La Croix First Nation. Both lived and worked in the border country of Ontario, Manitoba and Minnesota during the transformative period from the 1870s into the 1930s.
Those decades saw the introduction of logging and mining on an industrial scale; extensive white settlement and the dispossession of Native peoples by both the United States and Canada of lands traditionally held by them or occupied through grants from the Hudson Bay Company; the creation of a byzantine system of racial classification; the eviction of people from newly decreed conservation areas; the establishment of reservations (U.S.) and reserves (Canada); and the growth of sport fishing, hunting and tourism.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including an art workshop, Good Shepherd Manor's annual brunch auction and Zonta Club's Take Back the Night: Silent Witness Rally.