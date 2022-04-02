Deep dive into town that spurred Romantic movement
In “Jena 1800,” German poet and philosophy professor Peter Neumann beautifully captures the special moment when, guided by Goethe and inspired by Kant, the young philosophers Fichte, Hegel and Schelling, poets Schiller and Novalis, brothers Fritz and Wilhelm Schlegel and their wives Dorothea and Caroline all lived in the same small university town, Jena, at the same time, and tried to remake the world.
In many ways, Romanticism was an intellectual counter-revolution to the Enlightenment. By 1790, the pure reason promoted by French philosophers led to the bloody Terror, and when Napoleon ended the revolution, the center of European thought moved into the Germanic states of the Holy Roman Empire, and to Jena in particular.
Being a literary artist himself, Neumann tells this story so much like a novel that I often forgot it wasn’t. With a sweeping style, he charmingly animates the atmosphere of Jena, with its lecture halls, living rooms and Saale River. Yet he focuses on relationships, the alliances and rivalries of friends and lovers. But if you’re going to put words in your subjects’ heads, why not actually write a novel?
— Randy Rosenthal, Star Tribune
Magic, kindness to heal divided community
Two years into the coronavirus pandemic, at a time when local government meetings descend into shouting matches and teachers and public servants face threats on the job, some writers for young readers have taken up the question of repair.
What would it mean to restore a sense of community? To repair our civic life? To pull us out of this fractious and dangerous chasm that seems to widen by the week?
That question animates Minneapolis writer Kelly Barnhill’s new middle-grade novel, “The Ogress and the Orphans.”
The town of Stone-in-the-Glen was once a marvel. Its streets were lined with fruit trees, its civic life vibrant, its residents quick to help anyone in need.
But then a terrible fire destroyed the town’s library. Not long after, the town’s school also burned down, families began to flee and others began to hoard what little they had left.
At the heart of the novel is a question of good: neighborly good, civic good, the nature of good itself. Is good innate? Or does good depend on actions? And what if your actions overlook those you are helping?
— Trisha Collopy, Star Tribune
Murder story told through multiple voices
“Ocean State” is the story of a murder, but it wouldn’t be right to call it a mystery, because the killer’s identity is established in the very first sentence. Even as he inverts the form, veteran novelist Stewart O’Nan effectively keeps you turning the pages quickly with this tragic story of teenage love.
Set in a working-class town on the coast of Rhode Island, “Ocean State” starts with Marie, who’s looking back a decade to 2009. “When I was in eighth grade my sister helped kill another girl,” Marie says, before quickly filling in the other pertinent details.
The book goes on to shift narrators; and it should be mentioned that the sections of the story narrated by the murder victim, Birdy, gather an almost excruciating tension as she approaches her inevitable fate. O’Nan makes her much more than a simple plot device, and it’s what elevates the story to more than just a page-turner.
As the story speeds toward its resolution, it’s hard to not feel frustrated at points with the almost casual way the murderers face the consequences — or don’t — of the crime they committed.
— Patrick Condon, Star Tribune