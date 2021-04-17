Read a master class in short story telling
If you’re tired of trying to pick something to watch on one of your half a dozen streaming services, maybe it’s time to read a short story instead. It might just be the perfect antidote to binge watching.
Elizabeth McCracken’s latest collection, “The Souvenir Museum,” is a good place to start. There are a dozen stories here, the longest just 26 pages. About half were published previously and four feature a couple named Sadie and Jack. Their tales don’t appear back-to-back-to-back-to-back or even chronologically, so it’s a refreshing surprise to get a glimpse of their lives every few stories.
Short stories in general require a little more concentration compared to the slow build and wider frame of a novel. Thankfully, McCracken is adept at packing a lot of meaning into a few lines.
I could go on quoting from each story, but do yourself a favor and read the book. McCracken has delivered a lovely collection of stories loosely tied together by one theme — the bonds of family that fracture and heal as lives are led.
— Rob Merrill, The Associated Press
In ‘Finding Freedom,’ a chef‘s struggles and successes
Erin French is a rising culinary star known for intimate gourmet dinners crafted from hyperlocal ingredients. French chronicles her struggles, failures and triumphs in a lyrically written new memoir, “Finding Freedom.”
The book begins with her idyllic childhood in rural Maine. But climbing trees and chasing frogs soon gives way to working long hours in her father’s diner. He’s a callous man who grins as his dog tears a live rooster to bits, and he won’t stop his drunk buddies from making sexual remarks about French’s teenage body.
Pregnancy derails her college plans, and she ends up in a toxic marriage. She channels her energy into running a private supper club and eventually a restaurant until it all comes crashing down: She’s sidelined by a pill addiction, her husband closes the restaurant, and she loses custody of her son.
Slowly she rebuilds. She gets divorced, gets her son back and turns an old Airstream into a portable kitchen for pop-up suppers. Then, she opens The Lost Kitchen.
The book ends before the pandemic begins. But this compelling, authentic tale of grit and determination leaves no doubt French will find her way through this challenge, just like she did all the others.
— Beth Harpaz, The Associated Press
Carlile shows rugged resilience in ‘Broken Horses’
In Brandi Carlile’s memoir “Broken Horses,” she shares the story of how a “shy and quiet but very clever” kid who grew up in a “run-down single-wide mobile home up on top of a mountain” in Washington went on to become close friends with her childhood hero Elton John, win multiple Grammys and produce country icon Tanya Tucker’s last album.
It’s clear through writing the full arc of her story not only does the reader get to better know the Americana singer but she begins to better understand herself.
There always will be two sides to Carlile — the side that’s seen on stage and the side that enjoys nothing more than to go fishing. In “Broken Horses,” readers meet both and walk away feeling like they know the real Carlile.
Her resilience has seen her through her fair share of hardship because she knows, in the end, she’ll have the last laugh — “The joke’s on them.”
— Ragan Clark, The Associated Press