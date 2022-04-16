Irish journalist plumbs depths of modern society
Tracing the course of the nation from 1958, the year he was born, into the 21st century, Fintan O’Toole’s “We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland” shows with devastating detail how the Irish people’s willfully blind, secretive disposition shielded them from acknowledging what was going on all around them. Further sustained by official and self-imposed censorship, this included the brutalities of the Industrial Schools, Magdalene Laundries and the Christian Brothers-run schools; the sexual abuse of children by the clergy; and massive fraud on the part of politicians, bankers, property developers and a few other big bugs.
This powerful book is a lucid, highly informative amalgam of memoir, national history, economic, social and cultural observation, and behind-the-scenes political intelligence. O’Toole is superb in describing how a nation of steadfast unknowers remained determinedly oblivious to the mind-boggling cover-ups, scams, property speculations and financial schemes that brought down both the Church and the economy.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
Two prominent poets share love of poetry, nature
In their new book, “Marshmallow Clouds: Two Poets at Play Among Figures of Speech,” U.S. Poet Laureate and former “American Life in Poetry” columnist Ted Kooser and acclaimed fellow poet Connie Wanek offer 30 poems to inspire readers ages 10 and older to relish this magic in the seemingly quotidian. Organized by the elements of Fire, Water, Air and Earth, these poems encourage the notion that, “as if it were a favorite cat or dog, playing with your imagination can keep it healthy and happy,” as Kooser writes in their afterword.
Wanek points out that “it’s fun to listen for voices from unexpected places.” In “Marshmallow Clouds,” she and Kooser enchantingly embolden readers of all ages to open their ears, not to mention their minds and hearts.
— Kathleen Rooney, Star Tribune
Award-winning musician shines as writer
“The piano is expected to be as full and self-sufficient as an orchestra,” writes renowned pianist Jeremy Denk in his memoir “Every Good Boy Does Fine.” Two hands and 88 keys are the pianist’s only tools. Balancing the question of which hand should play which key is sometimes just “a logistical question,” akin to deciding “which parent is able to pick up the kids from soccer practice.”
This charming book explores how Denk became a master poet of music. The memoir is about not the growth of the pianist but growth of the person, growth due in part to lessons his teachers shared with him from the time he started playing the piano through his graduate training at Juilliard. When the author recounts powerful moments (such as a time his music coach hugged him following rehearsal, giving him the acceptance and pride his own father had never provided), he writes with great emotion and restraint.
One of Denk’s teachers introduced him to an idea that powers his music and writing: an understanding that metaphors make art understandable and immediate.
— Hannah Joyner, Star Tribune