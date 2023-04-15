Fantasy novel explores dubious pleasure of eternal life

Given a chance at immortality, would you take it? Twin Cities author Jacqueline Holland threads the question throughout her debut novel, “The God of Endings.” Her protagonist, Collette LeSange, is the headmistress of an elite fine arts school in rural New York. LeSange is also a vampire whose resentment over her involuntary immortality influences her human relationships.

The novel opens in the 1830s. Ten-year-old Collette — then known as Anna — lives with her widowed father, a gravestone carver, and her older brother. Tuberculosis has carried off many of their neighbors, and the pestilence has provoked a range of superstitious remedies among the villagers. Anna’s entire family succumbs to consumption, and she is whisked to safety by her vampire grandfather. Unable to prevent her death, he bites her, and she wakes up to be told that she will reach the full bloom of young adulthood but will never start to decay.

Recommended for you