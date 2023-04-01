Student falls for professor in ‘90s-based novel

There always have been impressionable young people who fall for older men — teachers and other mentors — and there always have been older men who have taken advantage of these crushes. But rarely has their story been told as thoughtfully as in Daisy Alpert Florin’s intelligent and sensuous debut novel, “My Last Innocent Year,” a remarkable coming-of-age story that examines sexual politics, power and lust and the sometimes-murky nature of romantic encounters.

Florin sets the seduction between Connelly, a professor, and Isabel, his student, on a college campus in New Hampshire during Isabel’s senior year. It’s the late 1990s and the drama of President Clinton’s relationship with Monica Lewinsky is unfolding, a backdrop for the questions this novel poses: When is a sexual encounter rape? When is it consensual? Is it possible for there to be something in between? How does power affect relationships? And can power shift?

