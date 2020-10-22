Jake Brigance returns in John Grisham's compelling new novel
Deep in the night, a woman waits in fear for her boyfriend to come home. Her two teenage children cower in a locked bedroom. When the man appears, raging drunk, he beats the woman, then passes out. Her children find her bloodied and unresponsive.
A gunshot rings out.
That chilling chapter kick-starts the 35th novel by John Grisham, "A Time for Mercy." It's a fine example of his well-honed skill at hooking readers right into a story _ a skill that has helped sell more than 300 million copies of his books worldwide.
Most of his bestselling novels are gripping legal thrillers, centered on courtroom drama and even more on the machinations that go on behind what jurors and observers see in court. Grisham was a lawyer himself before he found success as a writer, and his experiences bring deep authenticity to his books.
His first novel, "A Time to Kill," published in 1988 and made into a hit movie in 1996, grew directly out of his practice of law in a small town in Mississippi. Its lawyer hero, Jake Brigance, took on a seemingly unwinnable case boiling with issues of race that split the fictional small town of Clanton, Mississippi, and nearly cost him his life.
Grisham wrote "Sycamore Row," a sequel to "A Time to Kill," in 2013, and he's brought Jake back for a third act in "A Time for Mercy."
This book is set in 1990, just five years after the events of "A Time to Kill," and Jake is still hustling for cases in Clanton. His highest hopes for a solid payday rest on a lawsuit he's pursuing involving a collision between a car and a train that left a family of four dead. Jake is suing on behalf of the infant daughter who wasn't in the car that night; his witnesses say the crossing signals weren't working.
"A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham; Doubleday (480 pages, $29.95)
-- Colette Bancroft, Tampa Bay Times
Redemption comes in many guises
It's August 1974 in a fractious America. Watergate has forced Nixon's exit, to the relief of most and the dismay of some. Among the latter is Enoch Bywater, a lanky farmer in his 70s who lives in a "lavender blue" lake-mirrored stretch of the North Woods near the (fictional) town of Battlepoint, "north of Bemidji."
On Aug. 6, Enoch is felled by a heart attack, then stolen from death by the vigorous CPR of a stranger who disappears (an angel?). During Enoch's time in the shining portal between worlds, he has a vision of the Rapture, in which the faithful (as defined by some evangelical Christians, including our Enoch) are lofted into heaven. The Rapture, Enoch declares, will occur on Aug. 19.
Enoch is one of three main characters in "American Gospel," the third novel by Minnesotan Lin Enger, who teaches English at Minnesota State University Moorhead. The second is Peter, Enoch's chain-smoking, self-involved 32-year-old son, a Manhattanite who dreams of making it big in the whirlpool of 1970s journalism without having paid any dues. (Good luck there, buddy.) "He knows only what he knows, which is far less than he imagines," we are told of Peter.
The third is Melanie Magnus, a 30-year-old Percocet-popping Hollywood star who 15 years ago was shy Annie Magnusson, a neighbor of the Bywaters who fled to California after becoming pregnant by 17-year-old Peter and giving their son up for adoption.
These three, along with a cast of colorful minor characters (including Enoch's Unitarian mistress, Melanie's boorish pig-farmer/sheriff's deputy brother, and Melanie and Peter's teenage son), converge on Enoch's farm to await the Rapture, all with their own motives.
"American Gospel" by Lin Enger; University of Minnesota Press (248 pages, $24.95)
-- Pamela Miller, Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Cary Grant bio a perceptive look at captivating star
Self-trained English actor Archie Leach pulled off the role of a lifetime: becoming Hollywood legend Cary Grant. Why the child of a broken family hid behind the silver screen's definition of easy charm and handsome masculinity is another story entirely.
In the most entertaining and enlightening star biography in years, writer Scott Eyman poignantly notes the realities behind Grant's remarkable subterfuge while exploring his phenomenal career.
Despite a heyday more than a half-century ago, his best films wear so well because the appeal of Cary Grant defies time — screwball comedies like "Bringing Up Baby" and "His Girl Friday," romances like "The Philadelphia Story" and "An Affair to Remember," the adventure "Gunga Din" or any of his four Alfred Hitchcock films, particularly "Notorious" and "North By Northwest."
Grant turned his celluloid charm into a public persona, but it didn't come naturally. As Eyman explains, young Archie Leach endured an impoverished childhood in his native Bristol, England, his father a negligent drinker who placed the 11-year-old's mother in an asylum while telling him she had died.
In his teens, Archie found solace in the local music hall, the hustle and bustle behind the curtain and the familial nature of putting on a show. Eventually he left school to join a troupe of tumblers and traveled the English countryside, in time sailing to America and working in vaudeville, all the while honing a sense of how to make people laugh.
His dark good looks fit nicely with the romance-infused light operas popular in New York theater. Then Hollywood came calling. In 1932, the year he turned 28, he appeared in his first feature film, with a new name that helped him bury his roots ever deeper. More than two dozen roles built up his romantic and comedic chops until 1937's "Topper" and "The Awful Truth" sent his career into a stratosphere it never left.
"Cary Grant: A Brilliant Disguise" by Scott Eyman (Simon & Schuster)
-- Douglass K. Daniel, The Associated Press
