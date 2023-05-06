Daily Journal staff report

“Time is a commodity, and that’s why having a bucket list of experiences is a must,” said author Melanie Holmes, whose fifth book is now on shelves. A locally-focused book that promotes her fellow Illinoisans, “100 Things To Do in Illinois Before You Die” is part of Reedy Press’ nationwide line of books.

Most of Reedy’s bucket list books have been citywide, but they’ve expanded into statewide books, and Holmes said in a news release, “I’m honored to tell our state’s story through a collection of experiences, ones that we often overlook when it comes to spending our valuable resources.”

