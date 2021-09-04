Bourbonnais Public Library
• Donation Days: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the library will be accepting book donations for an upcoming book sale. If you have a large collection to donate, give us a call at 815-933-1727 and we will collect items via curbside. We do not accept encyclopedias, VHS, magazines or textbooks. Proceeds from the book sale go towards library services and programs. The Bourbonnais Public Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25.
• Documentary Discussion: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library to watch “Riverblue” and stay for a discussion following the film. Email csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Friends Meeting: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, learn more about Bradley’s Friends of the Library program.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will be holding a public presentation on the topic “All About Gourds.” The free program will be held in the library’s 4th Floor Auditorium. Jean Owens will be the guest speaker.
• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, the library invites patrons for a bingo game with snacks. Prizes are given to game winners. The event is free.
Limestone Township Library District
• Programming is on a break until September. But patrons still can come into the library to check out items. If you can’t find what you are looking for, ask a staff member. They will be happy to order the item you want from another library.
• Senior/Immuno-Compromised Hours: The library is returning this service, which will be offered from 10 to 11 a.m. each day the library is open. Masks are required for all visitors (2 and older) at all times in the library.
Manteno Public Library
• Friends of the Library Day: From noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Friends of the Manteno Library will be hosting a fall mum sale.
• Storytime at the Park: At 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Legacy Park, kids are welcome to join for stories, songs and a take-home craft. A pop-up library will be available to check out or return books.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.