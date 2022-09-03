Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Donation Days: On Sept. 1, 8, 10 and 15, the library is accepting donations for its upcoming book sale (happening Sept. 22-24).

• TLC: At 3 p.m. Wednesdays, grades seventh and eighth can stop by for Teen Library Club.

