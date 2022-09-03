Bourbonnais Public Library
• Donation Days: On Sept. 1, 8, 10 and 15, the library is accepting donations for its upcoming book sale (happening Sept. 22-24).
• TLC: At 3 p.m. Wednesdays, grades seventh and eighth can stop by for Teen Library Club.
Bradley Public Library
• Grab & Go Crafts: Stop by the library to pick up materials for a take-home craft.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Cutting the Cord: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can attend an informational session on streaming services. Registration required.
• Craft: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults can create wrapped alcohol ink bowls. Registration required.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: “Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Sacrifice” by Brian Freeman; “Grace Under Fire” by Julie Garwood; “Aura of Night” by Heather Graham.
Kankakee Public Library
• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, join for open mic night in the auditorium.
• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, play Bingo with the Books and win prizes.
Limestone Township Library District
• S.T.E.M-onade Stand: Visit the library for a take-home S.T.E.M-related craft.
• Cursed Art Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, ages 13 to 18 will craft to see who can make the worst piece of cursed art.
Manteno Public Library
• Mum Sale: During library hours Wednesday, the Friends of the Library will be hosting a mum sale.
• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join for “Not Your Mother’s Book Club.”
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Showcase Display: Bee keeping equipment and knowledge from Shawnna Brantley and Kathy Whaley is currently on display.
Watseka Public Library
• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.
