Bourbonnais Public Library
• Books With Baby: At 10 a.m. Friday, babies up to 18 months are invited for stories and songs.
• Bookworms: At 4 p.m. Monday, join this book club designed for students fourth through sixth grades.
Bradley Public Library
• Celebrity Book Club: What’s your favorite celeb reading? At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers.
• Instrument Petting Zoo: At 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, join King Music and test out some instruments to see what you like.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m., teens are invited to make comic book magnets.
• Animals Around the World: At 6 p.m. Monday, a one-hour kids program will feature live animals. Registration is required.
Grant Park Library
• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.
Kankakee Public Library
• Figure Drawing: From 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, artists 16 and older can join to practice figure drawing in a laidback atmosphere.
• Snack and Study: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, teens are invited to the Teen Zone for a study session with snacks.
Limestone Township Library District
• Science Demo: At 6 p.m. Monday, students first through fifth can join Ms. Faith and Ms. Holly for science experiments using items found at home.
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the monthly meetup will allow writers to share, edit and critique one another’s work.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, meet at Legacy Park for storytime.
• TAG: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Teen Advisory Group meets at the library.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Overkill” by Sandra Brown; “Reckoning” by Catherine Coulter; “Diana, William, Harry” by James Patterson.
Watseka Public Library
• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.
