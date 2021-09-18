Bourbonnais Public Library
• Book Sale: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, the library will be hosting a book sale. Pricing is $5 for new and bestsellers; $2 for hardcovers; $1 for large paperbacks and CDs/DVDs; and 50 cents for small paperbacks, picture books and library materials.
• Please note that Tech Time for this Tuesday is canceled and will resume on Sept. 28.
Bradley Public Library
• Scrappin’ Sunday: At 9 a.m. Sunday, the library provides space for crafters spread out and work on their own projects. Each person will have a 6-foot table to themselves. Crafters must bring their own supplies. Sign up is required.
• Hobbit Day: From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the library is having an “unexpected party” drop-in. There will be activities and merry fun.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Soul Discussions Book Club: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library for the monthly book and discussion club. This month’s book is “Just As I Am” by Cicely Tyson. The program is free and meets on the 3rd Floor.
Limestone Township Library District
• National Library Card Sign-Up Month: Throughout the month of September, the library is celebrating library card sign ups. New sign ups (or card renewals) will receive a coupon for Dairy Queen and a kid’s pass for Classic Cinemas.
• STEAM Workshop: Geared towards students entering kindergarten in 2022, this kick-off workshop will happen at 6 p.m. Thursday on the patio.
Manteno Public Library
Book Sale: From 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25, the library will be hosting a Friends of the Library book sale.
• Mum Pickup: From 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, patrons who purchased fall mums can stop by the library to pick up their plant.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.