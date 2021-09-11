Bourbonnais Public Library
• Donation Days: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the library will be accepting book donations for an upcoming book sale. If you have a large collection to donate, give us a call at 815-933-1727, and we will collect items via curbside. We do not accept encyclopedias, VHS, magazines or textbooks. Proceeds from the book sale go toward library services and programs. The Bourbonnais Public Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25.
• Yer a Wizard! Quiz Night: At 6:30 p.m. Friday, the library is hosting Harry Potter trivia for fans ages 11 and older. Teams will be split up between four to six people. Costumes are encouraged. Email rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
• Kids’ Concert: At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Miss Katie will be hosting a kids’ concert for children of all ages. The concert will feature songs from Disney, pop music and more. No registration required.
Bradley Public Library
• Fine Free: As of the first of the month, the library no longer is charging overdue fines on most materials checked out at the Bradley Library. If an item goes unreturned or is damaged, replacement charges still will apply. This decision to go fine free is done in an effort to eliminate economic barriers to using the library.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Medicare 101: At 6 p.m. Monday, the library will host an educational presentation answering questions about Medicare. The presentation is free, but the library requests calling ahead of time to sign up.
• Craft Club: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting the monthly craft club for children in grades first through eighth. The club meets the third Wednesday of each month.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room, join fellow library patrons in a discussion of “Bad A— Librarians of Timbuktu” by Joshua Hammer.
• Medicare 101: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library will host an educational presentation answering questions about Medicare. The presentation is free, but the library requests calling ahead of time to sign up.
Limestone Township Library District
• National Library Card Sign-Up Month: During the month of September, the library is celebrating library card sign-ups. New sign-ups (or card renewals) will receive a coupon for Dairy Queen and a kid’s pass for Classic Cinemas.
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss Elizabeth Letts’ “Finding Dorothy” on the library patio.
• Gentle Yoga: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, join Anna’s yoga class outside on the library grounds.
Manteno Public Library
• Puzzle Swap: At 1 p.m. Monday the library will host a bring-one-take-one puzzle event for adults.
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for a discussion of “The Memory of Running” by Ron McLarty. Copies are available at the library.
• Fall Garden Clean-up: From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Park, a Master Gardener will be giving tips on how to complete a fall gardening checklist.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.