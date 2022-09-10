Bourbonnais Public Library
• Donation Days: On Sept. 10 and 15, the library is accepting donations for its upcoming book sale (happening Sept. 22-24).
• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, family storytime returns.
Bradley Public Library
• Wacky Science: In sessions held Monday, kids kindergarten through second grade and kids third through fifth grades can learn all things science. Contact the library to register.
• Live Performance: At 7 p.m. Friday, Those Were The Days Radio Players will be performing and old-time radio show.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
• Book Club & Trivia: On Tuesday is Book Club, and Trivia Night is Thursday.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m. Monday, teens can learn to make a glitter glow-in-the-dark bouncy ball.
• Crafternoon: At 5 p.m. Monday, kids in first through fifth grades can join for a craft or science experiment. Registration is required.
Grant Park Library
• Canning: The library currently has free books and magazines available on the subject of canning.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
• Artists’ Resource and Community: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, artists 16 and older can join ARC.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Dopesick” by Beth Macy.
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Mr. William will read a picture book or two to kids, along with the library’s giant stuffed monkey, George. Kids can practice their reading by reading to George.
Manteno Public Library
• Puzzle Swap: At 1 p.m. Monday, come to the library to swap puzzles with other enthusiasts.
• Storytime at the Park: At 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, join for stories at Legacy Park.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Love in Unlikely Places” by Linda Bylar; “The Amish Farmer’s Proposal” by Barbara Cameron; “Hidden” by Linda Castillo.
Watseka Public Library
• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.
• Family Fun: At 9 a.m. Sept. 17, families can join for “Spaced Out”-themed fun.
