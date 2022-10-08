Bourbonnais Public Library
• Fostering 101: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can join the Kankakee County Humane Foundation to learn about fostering pets.
• Trivia Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, join for “Gilmore Girls” trivia.
Bradley Public Library
• Wacky Science: Sessions happen at 4 and 5 p.m. Monday. Session one is ages 5 to 7; session two is ages 8 to 10.
• Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday is the Diverse Authors Book Club.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m., a screening of “Marmaduke” will be held.
• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 12 to 17 are invited to socialize with other teens and talk all things anime.
Grant Park Library
• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for Bingo with the Books.
Limestone Township Library District
• YA Movie Night: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, there is a drop-in movie night featuring “The Hate You Give.”
• Game Night: At 6 p.m. Oct. 18, teens are invited for drop-in game night featuring Cards Against Humanity — Family Style.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the One Book, One Community group to discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
• Golden Gamers: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, enjoy fun board games.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Troubled Blood” by Robert Galbraith; “Lightning Strike” by William Krueger; “Desperation in Death” by J.D. Robb.
Watseka Public Library
• Reading Challenge: Through the month of September, ages 5 to 13 are invited to participate in “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” Log reading minutes and complete space-themed activities to earn badges and prizes.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week.
View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. Submit photos with caption information to localfaces@daily-journal.com.
