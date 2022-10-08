Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Fostering 101: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 18 and older can join the Kankakee County Humane Foundation to learn about fostering pets.

• Trivia Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, join for “Gilmore Girls” trivia.

Recommended for you