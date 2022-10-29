Library Life: Week of Oct. 30 Daily Journal staff report Oct 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email What’s happening this week at your local library. iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bourbonnais Public Library• Teen Book Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, junior high students will discuss “Dress Coded” by Carrie Firestone.• Poetry Workshop: At 1 p.m. Nov. 5, ages 8 and older will learn about the creation of poetry through reading and writing.Bradley Public Library• Medicare 101: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join a free educational presentation to have your questions on Medicare answered by LifeSmart Senior Services.• Shimmy & Shake: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, ages 5 and under explore music, dancing and singing.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.Fossil Ridge Public Library• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, adults can join to discuss “Anthem” by Ayn Rand. Registration required.• Kids Bingo: At 3:30 p.m. Friday, kids are invited for Bingo and prizes.Grant Park Library• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.• New Releases: “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini; “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King; “The Elephant Girl” by James Patterson.Kankakee Public Library • Nurse in the Library: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, a registered nurse from Ascension will be in the library to answer questions about access to health care.• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, enjoy Bingo with the Books and win prizes.Limestone Township Library District• Friends of the Library: Looking for a volunteer opportunity? Join the Friends of the Library at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an informational meeting.• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, meet with Ms. Holly for an exciting picture book or two and a craft to help preschoolers discover the joy of reading.Manteno Public Library• Not Your Mother’s Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “The House in the Cerulean Sea” by TJ Klune.Pembroke Public Library• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.Piper City Public Library• New Releases: “The Road to Freedom” by Johnny Baker; “Caught Inside” by Mark Hamilton; “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” by Seth Kanter.Watseka Public Library• Drop-in Craft: Throughout the week, kids can stop in to make Crazy Leg Candy Corn.• Documentary: At 10 a.m. Nov. 5, the library will screen “An American Home.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: There's no place like home Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Oct. 26 - Nov. 1 Daily Journal staff report Oct 26, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles How to find an old 401(k) Depressed mom can't overcome grief about her empty nest Easy ways to cut the high cost of pet care Readers share deals and strategies Honesty is a necessity How not to feel poor on a fixed income Dad's discomfort with trans coach could derail daughter's fun OVER EASY: My favorite costume Aunt's broken promises feed a years-long grudge 7 ways to keep brown sugar soft Disappointed in love, but making all the right moves A valuable money lesson for the kids OVER EASY: Tell me a story Local Faces Local faces: Oct. 22, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Oct 22, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local people, events and organizations. To submit a photo, email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife