Bourbonnais Public Library
• Lizzie Borden; Did She Do It?: At 6:30 p.m. Monday in the White Oak Room, the library welcomes storyteller and writer, Tricia L. Kelly, as they reveal the true Lizzie Borden. The presentation looks at the history and dispels misinformation.
• Scary Movie Trivia: At 7 p.m. Friday, the library is hosting a trivia night on horror films past and present. This is in-person and via Zoom. Register by emailing csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
Bradley Public Library
• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in kindergarten through fourth grade are invited to explore different countries with language, art, music and books.
• The Ultimate Presentation for Cubs Nation: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the author of “Ultimate Chicago Cubs Time Machine,” Martin Gitlin, will be giving a presentation via Zoom. Register via the library’s calendar.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Smooth Fusion: At 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, the library is hosting an open mic night in the 4th Floor Auditorium. Different styles of performing arts are welcome.
• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, the library is hosting a book-based Bingo game where players can win prizes. Snacks and coffee will be available at this free event.
• October is designated at “Family History Month,” and the library is giving away a Family History basket that includes an Ancestry DNA kit and genealogy-themed kits. There are three ways to enter: call 815-939-4564 option 4; fill out the giveaway form: bit.ly/3Avia2O; sign-up in person in the Genealogy Room on the library’s 3rd Floor.
Limestone Township Library District
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, storytime is held outside with Mr. Austin or Ms. Holly.
• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday on the patio, join the library for chess club. Players at any level are welcome.
• Immunocompromised Hours: The library has special hours for immunocompromised patrons from 10 to 11 a.m. every day the library is open.
Manteno Public Library
• Fall Reading Challenge: Running Oct. 4-29, the Fall Reading Challenge will be available via the Reader Zone app (use code d0182). Each week you reach your reading goal, you will earn a raffle ticket for a Family Halloween Fun Pack.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.