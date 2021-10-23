Bourbonnais Public Library
• Seeking Local Authors: The library is looking to feature local authors in honor of National Author’s Day. If you are a local author, send your name, book title, a short bio and a photo to abelcher@bourbonnaislibrary.org by Oct. 29.
• Hallo-Teen Party: At 3 p.m. Thursday, seventh- and eighth-graders are invited to make a cemetarium (a haunted terrarium), enjoy spooky snacks and make new friends. No registration required.
Bradley Public Library
• My First Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, Ms. Sarah will introduce young scholars (grades kindergarten through fourth) to book discussions featuring a new early-reader book.
• Author in the Spotlight: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, join a virtual presentation with author Chris Bohjalian (“Hour of the Witch”). Register via the library’s online calendar. Questions for the author can be submitted to olivia@bradleylibrary.org by Monday.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at our next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Harbor House book discussion: As part of Harbor House’s events for October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month, there will be a discussion of “Crazy Love” by Leslie Morgan Steiner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 4th floor auditorium.
• October is designated as “Family History Month,” and the library is giving away a Family History basket that includes an Ancestry DNA kit and genealogy-themed kits. There are three ways to enter: Call 815-939-4564, option 4; fill out the giveaway form at bit.ly/3Avia2O; sign-up in person in the Genealogy Room on the library’s 3rd Floor.
Manteno Public Library
• Dinosaur Hunt: During library hours Thursday, kids can search through the library for dinosaurs. If one is found, bring it to the circulation desk for a prize.
• Adult Coloring: at 6 p.m. Thursday, the library invites adults for a coloring program. Bring your own project, or materials also will be provided.
• Fall Reading Challenge: Now through Oct. 29, the Fall Reading Challenge will be available via the Reader Zone app (use code d0182). Each week you reach your reading goal, you will earn a raffle ticket for a Family Halloween Fun Pack.
Pembroke Public Library
• TLC Bags: The library is seeking organizations that would like to include a pamphlet or flyer (with information on the organization) in the October TLC Bags. Call Veronica at 815-944-8609 for more information.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.
Limestone Township Library District
• Take-and-Make Craft: Starting today, supplies are available at the library for a Bat Scarecrow craft. Students first through fifth grades are invited to pick up supplies from the library for the at-home craft.
• Book Sale: Starting Monday, The Friends of the Library Group will be holding a book sale.