...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds to 25 kt with a few gusts to around 30 kt.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN, and Northerly
Island to Calumet Harbor IL.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
• A Killer Among Us: At 6:30p.m. Monday, join “A Killer Among Us: Killers, Fiends, and Weirdos of Chicago’s Victorian Era.” Historian Clarence Goodman will present. The event is free and designed for ages 18 and older.
• “The Upside Down”: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh through high school are invited for a “Stranger Things”-themed escape room.
Bradley Public Library
• My First Book Club: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5-9 are invited for book club.
• Celeb Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, find out what your favorite celebrity is reading.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night. Team creations will be displayed in the library and voted on during the month. The winning team will be announced at the next Lego Night. All teams must have at least one adult and one child.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Make and Take: At 6 p.m. Wednesday (adults) and 6 p.m. Thursday (teens), conjure up some scary vibes just in time for Halloween as you paint and decorate your own ceramic sugar skull. Registration is required.
• Pajama Storytime: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, kids can come to the library in their PJs for storyhour. Registration required.
Grant Park Library
• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.
• Guessing Game: Visit the library before Halloween for a candy corn guessing game.
Kankakee Public Library
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, discuss “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett.
• License Plate Stickers: The library currently is selling license plate renewal stickers for $5. Bring renewal information like you would to the DMV.
Limestone Township Library District
• Book Sale: The Friends of the Limestone Library have set up the semi-annual book sale. Hardcover books and audiobooks/DVDs cost $1, paperbacks and children’s books cost $0.50.
• Canva Lab: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, meet in the computer lab for tips and tricks in the Canva Graphic Design Lab.
Manteno Public Library
• Pen to Paper: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, write something beautiful, scary, funny or true. Bring anything you write about to the adult circle of writers.
• Halloween Fireside Storytime: At 5 p.m. Friday, meet at the Square on Second for the holiday-themed storytime.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “The Warmth of Sunshine” by Kelly Irvin; “The Last Way Home” by Liz Joshson; “The Heart of the Mountains” by Pepper Bashan.
Watseka Public Library
• Hallow-Read: During the month, all ages can participate in this reading challenge to log books and win prizes.
• Baby Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join for book time with little ones.