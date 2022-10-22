Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• A Killer Among Us: At 6:30p.m. Monday, join “A Killer Among Us: Killers, Fiends, and Weirdos of Chicago’s Victorian Era.” Historian Clarence Goodman will present. The event is free and designed for ages 18 and older.

• “The Upside Down”: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh through high school are invited for a “Stranger Things”-themed escape room.

