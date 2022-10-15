Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Incredible Bats: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 3 and older are invited to meet and learn about bats along with other mammals. Register on the library’s website.

• AniManga Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh through high school are invited to watch anime, draw, explore your favorite manga series, enjoy themed snacks and more. Register on the library’s website.

