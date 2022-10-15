...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 4 AM CDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 4 AM CDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
• Incredible Bats: At 6 p.m. Monday, ages 3 and older are invited to meet and learn about bats along with other mammals. Register on the library’s website.
• AniManga Club: At 3 p.m. Thursday, grades seventh through high school are invited to watch anime, draw, explore your favorite manga series, enjoy themed snacks and more. Register on the library’s website.
Bradley Public Library
• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can join to building fantastical structures that will be displayed in the library.
• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, adults are invited for a group book club.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
• Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the library for trivia.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults are invited discuss “Eat Better, Feel Better,” by Giada De Laurentiis.
• Murder Mystery Camp: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 12-18 are invited for a Murder Mystery Camp. Work with the Grundy County Coroner’s Office to learn how to evaluate a crime scene.
Grant Park Library
• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.
Kankakee Public Library
• Smooth Showcase: From 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, there will be a night of fun, food and fellowship featuring live musical performances.
• License Plate Stickers: The library currently is selling license plate renewal stickers for $5. Bring renewal information like you would to the DMV.
Limestone Township Library District
• Game Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, teens are invited for drop-in game night featuring Cards Against Humanity — Family Style.
• Fall Fest: From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, celebrate the annual Fall Fest with yard games, a haunted schoolhouse, trunk-or-treat and a scavenger hunt. Costumes are encouraged. Sign up by visiting/calling the library.
Manteno Public Library
• Poe Discussion: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join a presentation of “The Essential Edgar Allen Poe.”
• Fall Fair: From noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 22, join the library at the Square on Second for the annual Fall Fair.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks; “The Girl from Guernica” by Karen Robards; “Treasure State” by C.J. Box.
Watseka Public Library
• Hallow-Read: During the month, all ages can participate in this reading challenge to log books and win prizes.
• Community Read: At 6 p.m. Wednesday will be an author event featuring “Pie” by Sarah Weeks.