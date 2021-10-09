Bourbonnais Public Library
• T-Rexplorers: At 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the library is hosting a dino-themed event for ages 4 and older. Experience authentic dinosaur bones and fossils, learn about prehistoric times and get a picture with Charger the T-Rex. No registration required.
• Fall Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a fall-themed craft night will be held in the White Oak Room. Create your own decorative canvas using paint and vinyl decals. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Indigenous People’s Day Celebration: At 1:30 p.m. Monday, drop in for stories and activities to learn about Indigenous cultures.
• Blood Pressure Checks: From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, get your blood pressure checked for free at the library, courtesy of AMITA. This is a walk-in event. A blood drive will be held the next day from 2 to 6 p.m. (open to ages 16 and older).
• Sewing Spooktober: At 4 p.m. Thursday, ages 8 to 18 are invited to sew Halloween face masks. Materials will be provided, and Sewing 101 is a prerequisite.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
• Medicare 101: At 10:30 a.m. Oct. 16, there will be a free, educational presentation to answer any and all questions about Medicare. Contact the library to sign up.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• The Color of Law: At 7 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom, author and researcher Richard Rothstein will present on the policies that led to racial segregation in American communities and what can be done to reverse these practices and work toward racial equity. Join from home at bit.ly/39wshZ9 or watch with others in the library’s auditorium. Registration is required.
• October is designated at “Family History Month,” and the library is giving away a Family History basket that includes an Ancestry DNA kit and genealogy-themed kits. There are three ways to enter: Call 815-939-4564 option 4; fill out the giveaway form at bit.ly/3Avia2O; sign-up in person in the Genealogy Room on the library’s 3rd Floor.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library is hosting a book club on the patio, discussing “Dragon Teeth” by Michael Crichton (as part of the One Book, One Community program).
• Science Demo: At 6 p.m. Wednesday on Facebook, check out Science with Ms. Faith and Ms. Holly.
• Teen Game Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, teens are invited to the library for ping pong and a variety of board games, including Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition. Teens are encouraged to bring a friend and can bring their own games to share.
Manteno Public Library
• Tuesday Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday at the library, there will be a discussion on the book “The Bookstore on the Beach” by Brenda Novak. Copies are available at the library.
• Dinosaur Hunt: During library hours on Friday, kids can search through the library for dinosaurs. If one is found, bring it to the circulation desk for a prize.
• Fall Reading Challenge: Now through Oct. 29, the Fall Reading Challenge will be available via the Reader Zone app (use code d0182). Each week you reach your reading goal, you will earn a raffle ticket for a Family Halloween Fun Pack.
Pembroke Public Library
• Meetings: At 5 p.m. Thursday, there will be a library trustee board meeting followed by a 6:30 p.m. meeting for the teen/young adult advisory committee.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.