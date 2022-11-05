Bourbonnais Public Library
• Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can learn to make a cork pumpkin.
• Books with Baby: At 10 a.m. Friday, ages 18 months and younger can enjoy stories and songs.
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 11:18 am
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will continue through sunset. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet. * WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
Bradley Public Library
• Around the World: At 4 p.m. Monday, ages 5-10 are invited to explore different countries through activities, books and food.
• Teen Knitting: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, high school-aged students are invited for a laid-back knitting hour.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 12-17 are invited to a club for those who love all things anime.
• RMS Titanic: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, adults are invited to learn from historian William Hazelgrove about the infamous ill-fated ship.
Grant Park Library
• Donations: The library is accepting donations of children’s books that will be used as presents for Christmas in the Village.
• New Releases: “Switchboard Soldiers” by Jennifer Chiaverini; “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King; “The Elephant Girl” by James Patterson.
Kankakee Public Library
• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachael Hawkins.
• Artists’ Resource & Community: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, artists can gather to share their work.
Limestone Township Library District
• Tree Decoration: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, help the library decorate its tree at the Kankakee County Museum for the Gallery of Trees.
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, preschoolers can join Ms. Holly for storytime and a craft.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime: At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, join Ms. Jen for storytime.
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “The Road to Freedom” by Johnny Baker; “Caught Inside” by Mark Hamilton; “A Thousand Trails Home: Living with Caribou” by Seth Kanter.
Watseka Public Library
• Book Club: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, join the library for book club.
• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids are welcome in to make Cute Corn Cobs.
