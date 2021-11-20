Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for storytime designed to nurture early literacy. No registration required.
• Tech Time: From 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.
Bradley Public Library
• My First Book Club: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids grades kindergarten to fourth are invited to join Ms. Sarah as she introduces young scholars to book discussions featuring a new early reader book every month.
• Crossover Club: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library hosts an adult book club featuring teen books. Designed for people who love such books as “The Hunger Games” and “A Fault In Our Stars.”
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Teen Movie: At 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, there will be a teen movie screening in the Teen Zone.
• Craft Kits: Youth craft kits are available on the 2nd floor starting Tuesday.
» See 5 Things on B1 for information on a Thanksgiving Day event.
Limestone Township Library District
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the library invites writers to come in and share their work with others for edits and critiques.
• Indoor Plant Care: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the library will host a discussion on how to maintain and keep indoor plants alive during the winter months.
• Take-and-Make: Starting today, the take-and-make craft includes supplies for a Cornucopia. This is designed for kids grades first through fifth.
Manteno Public Library
• New Arrivals: The latest arrivals at the library include “The Devil’s Sea” by Clive Cussler, “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel and “Expect the Unexpected” by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writer’s Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, participants will receive writing prompts to fill out and share. Participants are encouraged to socialize during writing sprints.