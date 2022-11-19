Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday, families can join for stories, songs and fun.
• Tech Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, those with technology-related questions can bring them to the library for answers.
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday, families can join for stories, songs and fun.
• Tech Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, those with technology-related questions can bring them to the library for answers.
Bradley Public Library
• Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, join book club and find out what your favorite celebrity is reading.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the weekly needlework group.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Maker Monday: At 4 p.m. Monday, teens can paint cracked glass stones and create something unique. Registration required.
• Pajama Storytime: At 6 p.m. Monday, kids can enjoy storytime mixed with a pajama party. Registration required.
Grant Park Library
• Be Thankful: During the month, stop by the library to write down on a feather what you’re thankful for. The feather will be displayed in the library.
Kankakee Public Library
• Matter of Balance: At 2 p.m. Nov. 29, Catholic Charities will lead a class for seniors designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.
Limestone Township Library District
• DIY Snow Globes: At 6:30 p.m., adults can participate in craft night.
• Open Writing Space: At 11 a.m. Nov. 26, enjoy open writing for National Novel Writing Month. Snacks provided.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Save the Date: The Piper City Garden Club will meet on Jan. 18 at the library.
Watseka Public Library
• Kids Drop-in Craft: Throughout library hours, kids can stop by to make Pilgrim Hats.
• Book Club: At 2 p.m. Monday, join the library for book club.
