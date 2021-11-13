Bourbonnais Public Library
• Monday Movie: At 6 p.m. Monday, a free screening of “Here Today” starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish will be shown in the White Oak Room.
• Sir Edmund’s Royal Bunny Open House: During library hours Wednesday, visit the library to celebrate the two-year anniversary of adopting Sir Edmund Winterbottom, the library’s beloved bunny. Give Eddie some love, pick up a treat, play a rabbit game and sign his card.
• Medicare 101: Questions about Medicare? Visit the library at 10 a.m. Thursday for a free presentation on the changes coming in 2022.
Bradley Public Library
• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, students in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to the library to hear from someone in the community who has an interesting job, then complete a related activity.
• Work Burnout: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, local therapist Eva Smith will be at the library discussing work burnout and solutions.
• Early-Release Movie: School is out early on Wednesday, so visit the library at 1:30 p.m. for a screening of “Luca.”
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, there will be 30 minutes of singing, followed by 30 minutes of reading stories. Program open to youngsters.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Free Flu Shots: From 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Deb Caise, RN from Amita’s, will be providing free flu shots.
• Kankakee Kultivators: From 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Collene Nelson will be presenting “Winter Porch Pots” in the 4th Floor Auditorium. This is a free program.
Limestone Township Library District
• Adult Craft Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting a craft night to create gift tags for holiday presents.
• Pre-K Steam: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, there will be a science demonstration with Mr. Austin. The demo will examine salt crystals under microscopes. The program is for children going into kindergarten next year.
• Intro to Smartphones: At 6 p.m. Thursday, learn the basic functions of a smartphone and how to make it work.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for games of Bingo.
• Adult Coloring: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, an adult coloring program is available. Bring a project with you or materials will be provided.
• Family Reading Night: At 3 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a Family Reading Night goodie bag and a free book.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Reading Night: At 5 p.m. Thursday, bring your library card and pick up a Home Reading Kit. There is a bag for readers, crafters and writers.
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.