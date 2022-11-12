...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
• Family History: From Monday to Saturday, ready-to-use interview kits are available to conduct family history interviews. Email bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register for the take-and-make kit.
• Illinos Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join an online conversation with Caitlin Doughty, mortician, bestselling author and advocate for death acceptance. Sign up with the library to get the online invite for the program.
Bradley Public Library
• Lego Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth can join for Lego fun and a monthly challenge.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the weekly needlework group.
• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, adults can join for the cookbook-meets-potluck event during which each member chooses a recipe from the same cookbook and brings a dish to share at the next meeting. Registration required.
• Movie Matinee: At 1 p.m. Wednesday, those with half days of school can enjoy a screening of “Lightyear.”
Grant Park Library
• Be Thankful: During the month, stop by the library to write down on a feather what you’re thankful for. The feather will be displayed in the library.
Kankakee Public Library
• Principles of Publishing: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, local author Kathy Gates Washington will discuss her book, “Three Colors of Katie,” and her seven principles for publishing picture books.
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Children of Virtue and Vengeance” by Tomi Adeyemi.
Limestone Township Library District
• Open Game Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited to game night, which includes options such as Ping-Pong and Cards Against Humanity — Family Style.
Manteno Public Library
• Reading Buddies: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to practice reading skills in a relaxed environment.
• Family Reading Night: From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, families can enjoy free books and a Stuffed Animal Adoption event.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Building a Future” by Amy Clipston; “The Amish Quiltmaker’s Unexpected Baby” by Jennifer Beckstrand; “Boys from Bilox” by John Grisham.
Watseka Public Library
• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can stop by to make Turkey Paper Bags.
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers are invited for storytime.