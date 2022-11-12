Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Family History: From Monday to Saturday, ready-to-use interview kits are available to conduct family history interviews. Email bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register for the take-and-make kit.

• Illinos Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join an online conversation with Caitlin Doughty, mortician, bestselling author and advocate for death acceptance. Sign up with the library to get the online invite for the program.

Recommended for you