Bourbonnais Public Library
• Outdoor Book Club: The library will host an outdoor book discussion about “The Boy From the Woods” by Harlan Coben at 10 a.m. Tuesday. This event will take place in the garden next to the library. Please bring a lawn chair for a socially distanced book chat. In the event of rain, the date will move to May 18.
• Photo Contest: Do you think you have the best eye for photography? Submit your best shot and get a chance to win a $30 Amazon Gift card. Winner will be selected via a poll on social media. Email your submissions to csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org by May 15.
Bradley Public Library
• TACOS: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited to join the library for the Teen Advisory Council of Students, or TACOS. Give input into what programs the library should provide and how the library can serve the young adult population while earning volunteer hours by hanging out and having fun. This meets in person with a Zoom option.
• Social Issues Watchclub: Join Marley as the library discusses a different documentary each month relating to a different social issue and what individuals can do to help. Each documentary will be available for checkout from the library, via the free library resource Hoopla or for free on the internet.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. There is a sing-along for the first half hour, and then read stories for the last half hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person weekly event.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs that require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.
Limestone Township Library District
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.
• Every Saturday, there is a new grab-and-go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join the library at the Hassett Community Center to discuss “House of Trelawney” by Hannah Rothschild. Copies are available now at the library.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.