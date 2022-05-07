Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

 iStock

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Family Storytimes: At 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, families are invited to the library for storytime.

• Books with Baby: At 10 a.m. Friday, enjoy developmentally appropriate songs, rhymes, stories and more.

Bradley Public Library

• Diverse Authors Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, join Miss Dorothy for diverse books and engaging conversation. Open to adults.

• Beginner Sign Language: At 6 p.m. every Tuesday through May 24, join the library to learn basic American Sign Language.

Grant Park Library

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

Kankakee Public Library

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library to discuss “Autobiography of a Face” by Lucy Grealy.

• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for games and prizes.

Limestone Township Library District

• DIY Open Air Terrarium: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, find all of the supplies needed for this free project.

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss the book “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.

Manteno Public Library

• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

• Storm Preparedness: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join Nick Bartholomew for Illinois Storm Chasers: Storm 101 & Preparedness. Call the library to register.

Pembroke Public Library

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

Piper City Public Library

• Utility Bill Speaker: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, a speaker will be at the library to discuss Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). These programs assist with utility bill payments.

• Garden Group: The group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Watseka Public Library

• Kid’s Craft: Throughout the week, kids are welcome to pick up materials for a rainbow craft.

• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults are invited to create a patriotic table decoration.

Recommended for you