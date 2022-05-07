• Family Storytimes: At 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, families are invited to the library for storytime.
• Books with Baby: At 10 a.m. Friday, enjoy developmentally appropriate songs, rhymes, stories and more.
Bradley Public Library
• Diverse Authors Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, join Miss Dorothy for diverse books and engaging conversation. Open to adults.
• Beginner Sign Language: At 6 p.m. every Tuesday through May 24, join the library to learn basic American Sign Language.
Grant Park Library
• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join the library to discuss “Autobiography of a Face” by Lucy Grealy.
• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for games and prizes.
Limestone Township Library District
• DIY Open Air Terrarium: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, find all of the supplies needed for this free project.
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss the book “Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson.
Manteno Public Library
• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
• Storm Preparedness: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join Nick Bartholomew for Illinois Storm Chasers: Storm 101 & Preparedness. Call the library to register.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• Utility Bill Speaker: From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, a speaker will be at the library to discuss Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP). These programs assist with utility bill payments.
• Garden Group: The group meets at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Watseka Public Library
• Kid’s Craft: Throughout the week, kids are welcome to pick up materials for a rainbow craft.
• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults are invited to create a patriotic table decoration.