Bourbonnais Public Library
• Résumé Virtual Consultations: To schedule, email Becca at bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Spring Into New Genres: During the month, this adult reading challenge features prizes and nine genres.
Bourbonnais Public Library
• Résumé Virtual Consultations: To schedule, email Becca at bmaree@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Spring Into New Genres: During the month, this adult reading challenge features prizes and nine genres.
Bradley Public Library
• Making the Most of Social Security: At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, join for a free presentation on three retirement income-enhancing strategies.
• Card Making Group: At 10:30 a.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older can make a Mother’s Day card and a pop-up card for residents of Aperion Care Nursing Home.
Central Citizens’ Library District
• Grade School Art Workshop: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, third- and fourth-graders can make clay projects in the final workshop of the school year. Call to register.
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday, pre-K and homeschooling families can join for read-aloud books and crafts.
Edward Chipman Public Library
• Book Club: Meets Tuesday. Call the library for more info.
Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Teen Anime Club: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens can socialize and enjoy Japanese anime and manga. Registration required.
• Blood Drive: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Versiti will host a blood drive.
Grant Park Public Library
• Craft Kits: Throughout May, children can help decorate the library with the Make-A-Butterfly kits.
Kankakee Public Library
• Kankakee Kultivators: At 1 p.m. the club will host the presentation Annuals and Perennials.
• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, play book-related bingo for prizes.
Limestone Township Library District
• FFA Storytime: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, the Herscher FFA club will present storytime. The theme is Farm Animals, and there will be a craft to follow.
• Video Game Party: From 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, families can join for videos games and a snack.
Manteno Public Library
• Those Were the Days Radio Players: At 5:30 p.m. Monday, enjoy reenactments of old-time radio shows.
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “A Death in Door County” by Annelise Ryan.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Holding the Line” by Jennifer Delamere and “Deep End” by Jeff Kinney.
Watseka Public Library
• Drop-In Craft: During the week, kids can make coffee filter flowers.
• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Thursday, adults can make a butterfly decoration. Sign up required.
Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights local calendar events happening this week, including theater productions, historical presentations and fundraisers.
View reader-submitted photos of local events, people and organizations. To submit a photo, please email localfaces@daily-journal.com with caption information.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.