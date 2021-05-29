Bourbonnais Public Library
• Book Club: Join the library for the first ever Walk & Talk Book Club at Perry Farm. Meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of the Exploration Station. This club will read books that focus on social justice topics. On Tuesday, the group will be discussing parts 1 through 3 of “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. Email csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org with any questions.
Bradley Public Library
• Marley & O: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, tune into Facebook and YouTube for library updates, fun facts and general foolishness.
• Take-to-Make: Coloring page plates are available for take-home crafting.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Summer Reading: Contact the library to sign up for the summer reading program, which starts June 18.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.
Limestone Township Library District
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.
• Every week there is a new grab-and-go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last. The current craft is Sandpaper Art.
• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading is open now through June 26. The program runs June 7 to July 10.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime: Available online at all times. The current book is “Me and My Mom!” by Alison Ritchie.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.