Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, the whole family is invited to take part in storytime.

• Local Author: At 10 a.m. June 4, local author Micki Abels will be signing copies of “My Soul Contract.”

Bradley Public Library

• Teen Volunteer: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited for Escape Room planning.

• Book Club: At 4 p.m. Thursday, join the library for “Your Mama’s Book Club.” Made for parents while kids enjoy Lego Club.

Grant Park Library

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

Limestone Township Library District

• Summer Reading: The summer reading challenge, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” has begun. Sign up at the library.

• Kick-Off: At noon June 4, join the library for a summer/reading challenge kick-off party with food, games and more.

Kankakee Public Library

• Summer Reading: Registration now open on the 2nd Floor.

• Book Donations: Library is accepting donations Monday through Friday.

Manteno Public Library

• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host “Not Your Mother’s Book Club.”

Pembroke Public Library

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Art Contest: At 11 a.m. June 4 will be the 12th Annual Art Contest.

Piper City Public Library

• New releases at the library include: “Flame and Fortune,” by Jana DeLeon; “The Thrill of the Hunt,” by Rita Mae Brown; “Sound of Darkness,” by Heather Graham.

Watseka Public Library

• Summer Reading: Program kicks off on Tuesday.

• Rules of the Road: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the library will host a driving course.

