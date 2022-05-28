Library Life: Week of May 29 Daily Journal staff report May 28, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email What’s happening this week at your local library. iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bourbonnais Public Library• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, the whole family is invited to take part in storytime.• Local Author: At 10 a.m. June 4, local author Micki Abels will be signing copies of “My Soul Contract.”Bradley Public Library• Teen Volunteer: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, teens are invited for Escape Room planning.• Book Club: At 4 p.m. Thursday, join the library for “Your Mama’s Book Club.” Made for parents while kids enjoy Lego Club.Grant Park Library• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.Limestone Township Library District• Summer Reading: The summer reading challenge, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” has begun. Sign up at the library.• Kick-Off: At noon June 4, join the library for a summer/reading challenge kick-off party with food, games and more. Kankakee Public Library• Summer Reading: Registration now open on the 2nd Floor.• Book Donations: Library is accepting donations Monday through Friday.Manteno Public Library• Book Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host “Not Your Mother’s Book Club.”Pembroke Public Library• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Art Contest: At 11 a.m. June 4 will be the 12th Annual Art Contest.Piper City Public Library• New releases at the library include: “Flame and Fortune,” by Jana DeLeon; “The Thrill of the Hunt,” by Rita Mae Brown; “Sound of Darkness,” by Heather Graham.Watseka Public Library• Summer Reading: Program kicks off on Tuesday.• Rules of the Road: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, the library will host a driving course. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: The great 2-8 Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 25-31 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 25-31 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 18-24 Daily Journal staff report May 18, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles OVER EASY: Merriment of commencement commences Abuse victim can't get mother to see truth How to start a walking program and stay motivated Vinaigrette on the coffee table Clean up the cloudy headlight covers Downsizing plan not a good idea Husband's drinking puts family at risk and marriage in doubt How to help someone you love build a good credit score Long marriage in jeopardy after man's lies revealed Surprising ways to use cornstarch to save time and money Best senior travel discounts in 2022 What if no coupons are available? Magical solutions for challenging situations Local Faces Local faces: May 14, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife