What's happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Check out the library’s YouTube and Facebook for storytime videos.

Bradley Public Library

• Marley & O: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, tune in on Facebook and YouTube for library updates, fun facts and general foolishness.

• Teen Tech: At 6 p.m. Monday, the fifth session of Teen Tech will be held with Ms. Sarah as the course delves into coding.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.

• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. They have a Sing-Along for the first half an hour and then read stories for the last half hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person weekly event.

Grant Park Library

• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs that require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.

Kankakee Public Library

• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.

Limestone Township Library District

• The library is hosting a book sale through May 14.

• Every Saturday there is a new Grab-and-Go craft which can be picked up at the library while supplies last. The weekend of May 1, the kit contains supplies for a Mother’s Day wreath.

Manteno Public Library

• Storytime with Ms. Jen: Available online at all times. The current story is “Champ and Major: First Dogs” by Joy McCullough.

Pembroke Public Library

• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.