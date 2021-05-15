Bourbonnais Public Library
• Kids’ Lit Trivia: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, the library will host an online trivia event for kids based on children’s literature. The winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift certificate. Register for this Zoom/Kahoot event by emailing Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Documentary Discussion: At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the library will host a discussion on the documentary “Miss Representation.” It will be held in person at the library, and card holders can access the film for free on Kanopy. Register by emailing csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org to get the link.
Bradley Public Library
• Garden Chat: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Garden Chat Book Club will be held via Zoom. The book club is designed for gardening enthusiasts and will feature Master Gardener, Holly Froning.
• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join Jodie for the monthly discussion of a new book and broaden literary horizons. Enjoy a variety of novels, along with an occasional nonfiction or young adult read. With every book comes a set of questions to help readers consider the plot, the characters and the discussion held at each meeting.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Sing-Along Storytime: At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, join the library for Storytime and Sing-Along. They have a Sing-Along for the first half an hour and then read stories for the last half an hour. Call, email or message to reserve a spot for this in-person weekly event.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs that require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Harbor House: The library is collecting donations for Harbor House. Sought items include: multiethnic hair products, face wash, journals, paper towels, pillows, comforters and more. The donation bin is located at the entrance of the library.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and story time.
Limestone Township Library District
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host story time on Facebook.
• Every week there is a new Grab-and-Go craft that can be picked up at the library while supplies last.
LTLD is closed on Saturday, May 15 for a staff training day. Items can be returned in the outside drop box.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime: Available online at all times.