Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Tie-Dye Goodbye: At 3 p.m. Thursday, junior high students are invited for a tie-dye craft, soda-pop tasting and scavenger hunt.

• Preschool Prom: At 10:30 a.m. May 21, preschoolers and their families are invited to dress up and enjoy music, refreshments and photo ops.

Bradley Public Library

• Local Author: At 7 p.m. Monday, poet Michelle Kropp, of Manteno, will discuss her book “Playing with Words.”

• Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a screening of “The Public.”

Grant Park Library

• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.

Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host trivia.

Kankakee Public Library

• Joy of Reading: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, share reading experiences with other book lovers. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.

• Familias Unidas de Kankakee: At 9 a.m. May 21, the workshop is part of a community force striving to empower Hispanic families.

Limestone Township Library District

• Pallet Painting Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Friends of the Library are hosting a craft night for adults. The cost is $30 and registration is required.

• Take & Make: Every Saturday, grades first through fifth are invited to pick up materials for a take-and-make craft.

Manteno Public Library

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for Bingo.

Pembroke Public Library

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

Piper City Public Library

• New releases at the library include: “Shelter in the Storm,” “Marrying Matthew,” and “A Season of Change.”

Watseka Public Library

• Story Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers are invited for story time in the garden.

• Family Fun Day: At 9:30 a.m., families are invited for Puppet Play.

