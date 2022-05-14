Library Life: Week of May 15 Daily Journal staff report May 14, 2022 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email What’s happening this week at your local library. iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bourbonnais Public Library• Tie-Dye Goodbye: At 3 p.m. Thursday, junior high students are invited for a tie-dye craft, soda-pop tasting and scavenger hunt.• Preschool Prom: At 10:30 a.m. May 21, preschoolers and their families are invited to dress up and enjoy music, refreshments and photo ops.Bradley Public Library• Local Author: At 7 p.m. Monday, poet Michelle Kropp, of Manteno, will discuss her book “Playing with Words.”• Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a screening of “The Public.”Grant Park Library• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.• Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host trivia.Kankakee Public Library• Joy of Reading: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, share reading experiences with other book lovers. Hors d’oeuvres will be served.• Familias Unidas de Kankakee: At 9 a.m. May 21, the workshop is part of a community force striving to empower Hispanic families. Limestone Township Library District• Pallet Painting Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Friends of the Library are hosting a craft night for adults. The cost is $30 and registration is required.• Take & Make: Every Saturday, grades first through fifth are invited to pick up materials for a take-and-make craft.Manteno Public Library• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for Bingo.Pembroke Public Library• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.Piper City Public Library• New releases at the library include: “Shelter in the Storm,” “Marrying Matthew,” and “A Season of Change.”Watseka Public Library• Story Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers are invited for story time in the garden.• Family Fun Day: At 9:30 a.m., families are invited for Puppet Play. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Taylor Leddin | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: What's next? Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 Daily Journal staff report Best Bets: Week of May 4-11 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Local News Calendar of Events: May 11-17 Daily Journal staff report May 11, 2022 Find out what’s happening this week in the Kankakee County area with our weekly calendar. Advice articles Children aren't told that great-grandpa passed away How Medicare covers Alzheimer's disease Show the ants who's boss Use the 'ad gap' to beat price increases Where to find basic essentials when the shelves are empty It’s really about giving and putting others first Widow eager to continue affair over the phone Couple reconnects but can't rekindle the past they had 3 free life-improving resources Couple's honeymoon plan draws unwanted feedback Once you use this DIY glass and mirror cleaner, you will never look back Readers share even more brilliant uses for Blue Dawn Simple keys to small business success Local Faces Local faces: May 7, 2022 Daily Journal staff report May 7, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife