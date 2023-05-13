Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Novels at Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, meet at the Barnes & Noble Cafe to discuss “True Biz” by Sara Novic.

• Illinois Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join Jonathan Van Ness and Kristi Yamaguchi on Zoom for a presentation on being fabulous. Register online.

