Library Life: Week of May 13, 2023

What's happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library
• Novels at Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, meet at the Barnes & Noble Cafe to discuss "True Biz" by Sara Novic.
• Illinois Libraries Present: At 7 p.m. Wednesday, join Jonathan Van Ness and Kristi Yamaguchi on Zoom for a presentation on being fabulous. Register online.

Bradley Public Library
• Creative Writing Group: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join to work on or share their writing.
• Author Meet & Greet: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, meet author Laura Golowski and preview her new book, "The B. Harley Bradley House: Frank Lloyd Wright's Flagship Prairie Design."

Central Citizens' Library District
• Drop-in Craft: From 3:15-7 p.m. Tuesday, make your own light-up bug.
• Dungeons & Dragons: From 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, high school students and young adults can come play.

Edward Chipman Public Library
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the weekly needlework group.
• Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, join for trivia.

Fossil Ridge Public Library
• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join for the cookbook-meets-potluck.
• Play-Doh Playdates: At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, kids can play with Play-Doh. Registration required.

Grant Park Public Library
• Craft Kits: During May, children can help decorate the library with the Make-A-Butterfly kits.

Kankakee Public Library
• Double Local History Features: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, producer Tom Desch will be on hand for two half-hour documentaries: "Selling Happiness" and "The Lively One."

Limestone Township Library District
• Family Movie Night: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, families can view "Dinosaur 13." Popcorn included.
• Puppet Story Theater: At 11 a.m. May 20, families can enjoy puppet theater and a craft.

Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m., play bingo games where books are prizes.
• Adult Coloring Club: At 2 p.m. Thursday, adults can color at the library.

Pembroke Public Library
• Writers' Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Art Class: At 2 p.m. Friday, join for an art program.

Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: "Dark Angel" by John Sandford; "Loner" by Diana Palmer; "Loyalty" by Lisa Scottoline.

Watseka Public Library
• Book Club: At 2 p.m. Monday, join for book club.
• Drop-in Craft: During the week, kids can enjoy a STEM indoor rainbow lab.