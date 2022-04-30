• Family Storytime: At 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, the whole family is invited to take part in storytime.
• Tech Time: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, bring your tech-related questions to the library.
Bradley Public Library
• Teen Bedazzling: At 6 p.m. Thursday, teens are welcome to bring in items to decorate, conveniently scheduled before prom weekend.
• Grab & Go Garden Kits: Grow your own salsa or salad with a garden kit from the U of I Extension Office. Starting Monday, while supplies last.
Grant Park Library
• May Flowers: During the month of May, library patrons can pick up a free flower-growing kit.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Kankakee Public Library
• Smooth Fusion: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, enjoy and/or perform at an open mic night.
• Saturday Extravaganza: At 11 a.m. May 7, kids 5 and up are invited for crafts, science and fun.
Limestone Township Library District
• Foundations of Investing: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, financial advisor Adam Elroy, of Kankakee, will present an educational program for those new to investing or for those in need of a refresher.
• May the Fourth: On Wednesday, there will be a variety of “Star Wars”-themed happenings at the library, including a themed craft.
Manteno Public Library
• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• The library has the following new releases on shelves: “Shelter in the Storm” by Laurel Blount; “Marrying Matthew” by Kelly Long; “A Season of Change” by Beth Wiseman; “A Promise of Forgiveness” by Jo Ann Brown.
Watseka Public Library
• The library’s May schedule has not yet published.