A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 71F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Windy at times...showers and thunderstorms likely early - only a slight chance for more storms after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST /10 AM EST/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...From 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ this evening to 9 AM CST /10
AM EST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

• Zero Waste Living: At 6 p.m. Monday in the White Oak Room, learn about recycling, waste production in the U.S. and tips on reducing waste in our lives. Presenter is Monica Chavez.
• Family Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, up to six people per team can compete in a trivia game for all ages. Email rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Around the World: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids grades kindergarten through fourth are invited to explore different countries with language, art, music and books.
• The Unnamed Teen Book Club: At 6 p.m. Monday, join Ms. Sarah for a fun, no-pressure book club just for teens. Lasts for one hour.
Grant Park Library
The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Tuesday Morning Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the library will host a discussion of “Such A Fun Age” by Kiley Reid.
• Bingo with the Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join the library for bingo games and prizes.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
• Local Author Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, local author Kevin McNulty and Brother Alphonsus will discuss McNulty’s new book “Good Shepherd Manor: A Mission of Compassionate Care.” Copies available for purchase and signing.
Limestone Township Library District
This past week, Limestone Township Library District celebrated 25 years of serving the community. It currently has a display of green-covered books in honor of St. Patrick’s Day.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, the book club will meet to discuss “The Last Night in London” by Karen White.
• Story Time with Ms. Jen: In-person sessions will be held at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Pembroke Public Library
The library currently has no events scheduled. Go to its Facebook page for updates.
Watseka Public Library
• Kids’ Craft: During the week, materials will be available for a drop-in or take home craft. The theme is mechanical monsters.
• Dr. Seuss Activities: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, there will be Dr. Seuss-themed activities for the author’s birthday.