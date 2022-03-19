Library Life

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Fun With Calligraphy: At 3 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting “Simple Squiggles: Fun With Calligraphy” for kids in grades third through sixth. Participants get a special pen to take home. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.

• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host candle-lit, all-level yoga. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.

Bradley Public Library

• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to learn from someone with an interesting job in the community. The presentation is followed by an activity.

• Best of the Celebrity Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, this new book club asks: What’s your favorite celebrity reading?

Grant Park Library

• Battle of the Books: During the month, patrons of all ages are invited to stop by the library to vote on their favorite author, series or book.

• Lucky Coin: Try your luck at the library. Find a hidden coin, and win a prize.

Kankakee Public Library

• Chess League: At 10 a.m. March 26, chess league will meet in the 3rd Floor meeting room.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

Celebrate Nutrition: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, celebrate nutrition month. There will be a healthy eating presentation and cooking demonstration. The class is free, but contact the library to RSVP.

Mario Kart Tournament: At 2 p.m. March 26, racers 18 and younger are invited to battle in a Mario Kart race. The winner receives a grand prize trophy. Call the library to sign up.

Limestone Township Library District

• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft, geared toward grades first through fifth.

• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the group will meet to edit and critique each other’s work.

Manteno Public Library

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for games of Bingo.

• Nellie Bly Presentation: At 6 p.m. Thursday, presenter Tricia Kelly will bring to life the famous Nellie Bly in “The Adventures of a ‘MAD’ Woman.” Contact the library to register.

Pembroke Public Library

No events are scheduled. Go to the Facebook page for updates.

Watseka Public Library

• Growing Readers: Starting Monday through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.

• Travel the United States: During the week, the library will hold activities on the topic of traveling the U.S.

