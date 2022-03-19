• Fun With Calligraphy: At 3 p.m. Monday, the library is hosting “Simple Squiggles: Fun With Calligraphy” for kids in grades third through sixth. Participants get a special pen to take home. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Evening Yoga: At 6 p.m. Thursday, the library will host candle-lit, all-level yoga. The event is free, and participants are encouraged to bring their own mats. Email bschott@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register.
Bradley Public Library
• Creative Careers: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, kids in grades kindergarten through fifth are invited to learn from someone with an interesting job in the community. The presentation is followed by an activity.
• Best of the Celebrity Book Club: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, this new book club asks: What’s your favorite celebrity reading?
Grant Park Library
• Battle of the Books: During the month, patrons of all ages are invited to stop by the library to vote on their favorite author, series or book.
• Lucky Coin: Try your luck at the library. Find a hidden coin, and win a prize.
Kankakee Public Library
• Chess League: At 10 a.m. March 26, chess league will meet in the 3rd Floor meeting room.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Celebrate Nutrition: At 6 p.m. Wednesday, celebrate nutrition month. There will be a healthy eating presentation and cooking demonstration. The class is free, but contact the library to RSVP.
• Mario Kart Tournament: At 2 p.m. March 26, racers 18 and younger are invited to battle in a Mario Kart race. The winner receives a grand prize trophy. Call the library to sign up.
Limestone Township Library District
• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft, geared toward grades first through fifth.
• Writer’s Group: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the group will meet to edit and critique each other’s work.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join the library for games of Bingo.
• Nellie Bly Presentation: At 6 p.m. Thursday, presenter Tricia Kelly will bring to life the famous Nellie Bly in “The Adventures of a ‘MAD’ Woman.” Contact the library to register.
Pembroke Public Library
No events are scheduled. Go to the Facebook page for updates.
Watseka Public Library
• Growing Readers: Starting Monday through April 22, the library will host a reading challenge for all ages.
• Travel the United States: During the week, the library will hold activities on the topic of traveling the U.S.