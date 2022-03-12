• Women’s Career Showcase: At 10:30 a.m. March 19, several women in the community with interesting jobs have been invited to share with kids the stories about their work. Open to all ages. Register by emailing rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• March Book Madness: Follow the library’s social media to participate in March Book Madness to vote for your favorite reads. Only one can be the winner.
Bradley Public Library
• Graphic Novel Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, grades fifth through eighth are invited to meet and discuss their favorite graphic novels and comics.
• Wednesday Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join the book club and enjoy an eclectic list of reads with a group.
Grant Park Library
• Battle of the Books: During the month, patrons of all ages are invited to stop by the library to vote on their favorite author, series or book.
• Lucky Coin: Try your luck at the library. Find a hidden coin, and win a prize.
Kankakee Public Library
• Familias Unidas: At 9 a.m. Saturday, the community force that is striving to empower Hispanic families to deviate from the pattern of violence and tragedy in our world will meet in the 4th Floor Auditorium.
• Pretty Tough: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Teen Zone, the first Pretty Tough meeting of 2022 will be held.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Sing-A-Long Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, little ones are invited to join the library for 30 minutes of stories and 30 minutes of song.
Limestone Township Library District
• Chess Club: At 6 p.m. Thursday on Facebook, Austin will lead through various game moves to help improve play.
• Take-and-Make: Every Saturday, the library offers materials for a take-and-make craft, geared toward grades first through fifth.
Manteno Public Library
• Donation Drive: During the week at the library, the Teen Advisory Group is collecting donations for River Valley Animal Rescue.
• Puzzle Swap: At 1 p.m. Monday, this program for adult puzzle enthusiasts allows for swapping puzzles in a bring-one-take-one event.
Pembroke Public Library
The library has no events scheduled. Go to its Facebook page for updates.
Watseka Public Library
• Kids’ Craft: During the week, materials will be available for a drop-in or take-home craft. The theme is coloring.
• Book Club: At 10:30 a.m. Monday, book club will meet.
• Family Fun: At 9 a.m. Saturday, the library will host a family fun event, United States-themed.