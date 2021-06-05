Bourbonnais Public Library
• Kindness Rocks!: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, all ages are invited to join the library for a rock-painting activity. Painting rocks is relaxing and spreads joy around the community. The library will supply the paint, brushes and rocks. Registration is limited—email Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org. This program will be held outside, and the rain date will be Tuesday.
• ‘Schitt’s Creek’ trivia: At 7 p.m. Friday via Zoom, hide your diamonds, hide your exes — it’s time to put your “Schitt’s Creek” knowledge to the test with our virtual trivia night. Register by emailing csteinke@bourbonnaislibrary.org to get the links.
Bradley Public Library
• Social Issues Watchclub: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, join Marley as they discuss a different documentary each month relating to a different social issue and what we, as individuals, can do to help. Each documentary can be checked out via our free library resource Hoopla or for free on the internet.
• Blood Drive: At 2 p.m. Wednesday, donate blood at the library. Register to donate at bit.ly/3eC4TwW.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Summer Reading: Sign-up for the summer reading program has kicked off, with the first set for June 18. To sign up, contact the library.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Kankakee Kultivators: From 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will be meeting in the Kankakee Public Library’s 4th Floor Auditorium. The club invites various speakers to meetings to discuss many gardening topics. This is a free program. No registration is required.
• Bingo with Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, bingo at the library is back. Join for a fun chance to win prizes at the Kankakee Public Library. The event is free and includes prizes, snacks and coffee.
• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Tuesday Morning Book Discussion will be held in the Third Floor Meeting Room. This is held the second Tuesday of each month, and June’s book is “Playing with the Enemy” by Gary W. Moore.
Limestone Township Library District
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.
• Every week there is a new grab-and-go craft. This week’s craft is a gardening grab-and-go and can be picked up from the University of Illinois Extension office.
• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading is open now through June 26. The program runs June 7 to July 10.
Manteno Public Library
• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join the library at Heritage Park Pavilion for the monthly book club. This month’s discussion is of “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis. Stop by the library for a copy.
• Storytime at the Park: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library at Legacy Park for an outdoor story time.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.