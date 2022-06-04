• Read to a Cat: Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence. Register at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Mock Auditions: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 to 14 interested in theater are invited to amp up audition confidence. Register online.
Bradley Public Library
• Grab & Go: Garden kits are available for pickup courtesy of U of I’s Extension Office.
• Summer Break: The library is offering various camps and volunteer opportunities for kids of varying ages to participate in during summer break.
Grant Park Library
• New Releases: For kids, “Arthur Goes to Camp,” by Marc Brown; “Detective Camp,” by Ron Roy. For adults, “Hope Creek,” by Janet Daley; “Beautiful” by Danielle Steel.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.
Limestone Township Library District
• Craft: At 1 p.m. Monday, adults and teens are invited to design their own coffee mug.
• Power of Budgeting: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, a presentation for adults and teens on setting up a budget will be held by Adam Elroy, financial advisor from Edward Jones.
Kankakee Public Library
• Youth Activity: At 1 p.m. Wednesday on the 2nd Floor, there will be a Sea Stars activity.
• Bingo: At 10 a.m. Friday, join the library for Bingo with the Books.
Manteno Public Library
• Reading Party: At 11 a.m. Monday, the library will celebrate the kick off of the Summer Reading Program with a party.
• Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, storytime will be held at Heritage Park.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: The library features new titles released every week.
Watseka Public Library
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschool storytime will have the theme of camping outside.
• Puppet Show: At 1 p.m. Thursday, families are invited to participate in a puppet show.