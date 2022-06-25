Library Life

What’s happening this week at your local library.

Bourbonnais Public Library

• Bookworms: At 3 p.m. Monday is a book club for grades fourth through sixth.

• Community Read: At 10 a.m. Thursday, the community is invited to discuss “Animal Farm.”

Bradley Public Library

• Lotus Lantern: At 6 p.m. Monday, a member of Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will give step-by-step instructions. Class meets in-person and via Zoom.

• Teen Writing Camp: At 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, teens are invited for a writing camp to explore their favorite genres.

Grant Park Library

• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.

Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)

Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night.

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

Kankakee Public Library

• Youth Activity: At 1 and 5:30 p.m. on the 2nd Floor, there will be a Sea Star activity for kids.

• MSMF Tickets: Presale tickets for Merchant Street Music Fest are now available at the library.

Limestone Township Library District

• Adult Night Out: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults are invited to craft Rock Coasters.

• Writing Club: The monthly club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room to share and critique work.

Manteno Public Library

• Birdwatching Presentation: At 6 p.m. Monday, join David Atkinson, President of the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society, to learn about birdwatching. Call library to register.

• Camp Out & Read: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, families (with students from preschool through fifth grade) are welcome to build a fort in the library and read.

Pembroke Public Library

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

Piper City Public Library

• National Camping & Rose Month: Check out the coffee table to see books we have in the library about different subjects that have special days of the month dedicated to them.

Watseka Public Library

• Author Visit: Monday, there will be an author visit/presentation from Alice McGinty. Call the library for more information.

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, there will be a Baby Book Club.

