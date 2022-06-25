Library Life: Week of June 26 Daily Journal staff report Jun 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email What’s happening this week at your local library. iStock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bourbonnais Public Library• Bookworms: At 3 p.m. Monday is a book club for grades fourth through sixth.• Community Read: At 10 a.m. Thursday, the community is invited to discuss “Animal Farm.”Bradley Public Library• Lotus Lantern: At 6 p.m. Monday, a member of Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will give step-by-step instructions. Class meets in-person and via Zoom.• Teen Writing Camp: At 3 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, teens are invited for a writing camp to explore their favorite genres.Grant Park Library• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)• Lego Night: At 6 p.m. Monday, join the library to build a creation based on a theme to be revealed that night.• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.Kankakee Public Library• Youth Activity: At 1 and 5:30 p.m. on the 2nd Floor, there will be a Sea Star activity for kids.• MSMF Tickets: Presale tickets for Merchant Street Music Fest are now available at the library. Limestone Township Library District• Adult Night Out: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, adults are invited to craft Rock Coasters.• Writing Club: The monthly club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room to share and critique work.Manteno Public Library• Birdwatching Presentation: At 6 p.m. Monday, join David Atkinson, President of the Kankakee Valley Audubon Society, to learn about birdwatching. Call library to register.• Camp Out & Read: At 5 p.m. Wednesday, families (with students from preschool through fifth grade) are welcome to build a fort in the library and read.Pembroke Public Library• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.Piper City Public Library• National Camping & Rose Month: Check out the coffee table to see books we have in the library about different subjects that have special days of the month dedicated to them.Watseka Public Library• Author Visit: Monday, there will be an author visit/presentation from Alice McGinty. Call the library for more information.• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, there will be a Baby Book Club. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Life Editor Taylor Leddin's weekly column: A Taylor-Made Life A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Taylor Leddin-McMaster | 815-937-3369 | tleddin@daily-journal.com A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Father-daughter dance Follow Lifestyles on Instagram Submit to pet of the week Send us your pets!If chosen, your pet will be featured in the Wednesday Life section and you will be mailed a Daily Journal T-shirt. Submit your pet Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28 Daily Journal staff report Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28 CALENDAR Weekly Calendar Life Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of June 22-28 Daily Journal staff report Jun 22, 2022 Our Life section feature "Best Bets" highlights five local calendar events happening this week. Advice articles 5 nontoxic methods for killing weeds that really work Probably not worth the gamble OVER EASY: A daydreaming kind of summer Man's history as abuse victim affects marriage Wife feels it's the end of the line with drunk hubby 8 things you can do to survive tough times Combine incomes, debt -- everything Give clunker new lease on life OVER EASY: Another day in paradise How to choose a Medicare supplemental policy Boyfriend's bedroom gets a bit crowded on weekends Reader questions about couponing Lonely widow mulls offer from younger acquaintance Local Faces Local faces: June 11, 2022 Daily Journal staff report Jun 11, 2022 View reader-submitted photos of local events and people. Life on Twitter A Twitter List by leddinlife