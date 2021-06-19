Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor story time that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required; the rain date is Thursday.
• Tech Time: From 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, drop by the library for pop-up tech time. Patrons can come in with questions about technology and have the opportunity to learn about special collections the library offers, such as Kindles.
Bradley Public Library
• Zoom Author Visit: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, a Zoom session with Dan Gutman, author of “My Weird School” and “Baseball Card Adventure,” will be live for registered participants. Contact the library to pre-register.
• Button Making: Stop by the library between 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday to design and color your own button.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Summer Reading: The summer reading program kicked off yesterday, and all participants can go into the library for a Pop It fidget toy.
• Silhouette Portrait: As part of Momence Heritage Day, stop in the library between noon and 4 p.m. June 19 for a free silhouette portrait created by Nina Nightingale.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs that require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Soul Collections Book Discussion: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the third floor meeting room, join for the monthly Soul Collections event. This month’s discussion will be about the book “How Not to Get Shot” by D.L. Hughley.
• Adult Reading Program: Running now through July 10, join the Adult Reading Program for two ways to participate and win. First, readers can win a weekly prize. It’s as simple as checking out materials. For every three items checked out, participants will be entered for a chance to win a gift certificate for a local business. Winners will be chosen each Friday during the course of the program. Next, be entered to win one of six gift baskets. For each book or audio book read, fill out an Adult Summer Reading Form (found at lions-online.org) then choose which basket to enter for.
Limestone Township Library District
• Zoom Author Visit: At 4:30 p.m. Monday, a Zoom session with Dan Gutman, author of “My Weird School” and “Baseball Card Adventure,” will be live for registered participants. Contact the library to pre-register.
• Take It and Make It: This week’s take-home craft includes supplies to make a disc spinner.
• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading is open through June 26. The program runs until July 10.
Manteno Public Library
• Storytime in the Park: From 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, stop by Legacy Park for stories, songs and a take-home craft. A pop-up library will be available to check out or return books. All ages are welcome.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.