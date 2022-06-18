• Read to a Cat: Kids of all ages are invited to read to a cat from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. The program is designed to build a child’s literacy and confidence. Register at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org.
• Theatre Games: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, ages 12 to 14 are invited to play games to build confidence for the stage.
Bradley Public Library
• I Survived Camp: At 3 p.m. all week, campers 6 to 12-years-old are invited for a STEM survival camp.
• Adventure Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, meet at Perry Farm Park for storytime.
Grant Park Library
• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.
• Trivia Night: Set for Thursday. Call the library for further details.
Kankakee Public Library
• Bill Myers: At 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bill Myers, the Starved Rock State Park Storyteller, will share folklore, Irish tales, literary ballads, ghost stories, Native American tales and more.
• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join the library for a discussion of “The Color of Water” by James McBride.
Limestone Township Library District
• S.T.E.M.onade Stand: Every Wednesday, kids third grade and up are invited for a take-and-make craft. This week is a Fibbonacci Bracelet.
• Weekend Crafting: There will be Tie Dye in two sessions Saturday. At 11 a.m. kids fourth through eighth grades; at 1 p.m. high school-aged and adults.
Manteno Public Library
• Heritage Park: At 11 a.m. Tuesday, join for Art in the Park. At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join for Storytime in the Park.
• Stuffed Animal Sleepover: At 5 p.m. Friday, bring your stuffed animals for a sleepover at the library. They can be picked up the next morning.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Clive Cussler’s Dark Vector” by Graham Brown; “Killing the SS” by Bill O’Reilly; “Secrets” by Fern Michaels; “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham.
Watseka Public Library
• Camp IN: Monday through Wednesday, ages 5 to 12 are invited to Camp “IN” at the library.
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschoolers can join for storytime with the theme of nighttime animals.