Bourbonnais Public Library
• Family Storytime in the Garden: From 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, join the library for an outdoor story time that promises fun for the whole family. Registration is not required and the rain date is Thursday.
• Kids Bingo: At 6:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom, kids can join in for a game of bingo where they follow along and fill in their cards — every round’s winner receives a $10 Amazon gift card. Email Rory at rparilac@bourbonnaislibrary.org to register and to reserve cards.
Bradley Public Library
• Stuffed Animal Adoption: From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, stop at the library and pick out a (stuffed) animal to adopt at the Animal Adoption Event. After you pick out a name make sure to check out a book to read to your animal friend. Your ticket to the Adoption Event is in your Summer Reading Kit. Kids must be registered for Summer Reading to attend. Contact the library to register.
• Garden Chat: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Garden Chat Book Club will be held via Zoom. The book club is designed for gardening enthusiasts and will feature Master Gardener Holly Froning.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At 1 p.m. Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing. Needlework gathers at the library every week on Tuesdays.
• Summer Reading: Sign-up for the summer reading program has kicked off, with the first event set for June 18. To sign up, contact the library.
Grant Park Library
• The library offers books from the bestseller list plus the old classics and children’s books. They also have children’s DVDs, which require a deposit that is given back when the DVD is returned.
Kankakee Public Library
• Juneteenth Storytime: Area kids are invited to Juneteenth Story Time at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the 2nd Floor. The event is for kids ages 3 to 12 to come and listen to a story about the Juneteenth holiday and make a festive craft to take home.
• Bingo with Books: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, bingo at the library is back. Join for a fun chance to win prizes at the Kankakee Public Library. The event is free and includes prizes, snacks and coffee.
Limestone Township Library District
• Storytime: At 10:15 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday, Ms. Holly and Ms. Karyn host storytime on Facebook.
• Oreo Moon Phases: The program is for children in grade school on Monday in person.
• Registration for “Reading Colors Your World” summer reading is open now through June 26. The program runs June 7 to July 10.
Manteno Public Library
• Tai Chi in the park: From 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, adults are invited to Legacy Park while Breathe Life Tai Chi teaches how to build strong Tai Chi principles. Registration is required via forms.gle/14WZrrmtbXpGv1Bw7. In case of rain, it will be held at Leo Hassett Center.
• Art in the Park: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, stop by Legacy Park to pick up a free craft. Feel free to stay at the park and do your craft, or take it home. While supplies last.
Pembroke Public Library
• Family Fun Time: Starting at 11:30 a.m. Friday, join the library via Facebook Live for a craft demo, recipe and storytime.