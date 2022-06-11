• Bookworms: At 3 p.m. Monday, a book club will be held for grades fourth through sixth.
• Novels @ Night: At 6 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes and Noble, join a discussion of “Seven Days in June” by Tia Williams.
Bradley Public Library
• Author Talk: At 2 p.m. Monday, join author and illustrator Kayla Miller on Zoom as she discusses graphic novels.
• Diverse Authors Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, join Miss Dorothy to discuss “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge.
Grant Park Library
• Summer Reading: Now through July 16, kids can take part in “Read Beyond the Beaten Path” summer reading program.
Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)
• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.
• Heritage Day: From noon to 4 p.m. June 18, Momence will be celebrating Heritage Day. The library will offer a costume contest, silhouette portraits and a photo spot.
Kankakee Public Library
• Virtual Event: At 7 p.m. Monday, the library will host a Zoom event with Andrea Elliott, the first woman to win an individual Pulitzer in both Arts & Letters and Journalism. Contact the library for the link.
• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join for a discussion on “Here Lies Daniel Tate” by Cristin Terrill.
Limestone Township Library District
• Chalk Painting: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, families are invited for a Chalk Painting program to create Message Rocks.
• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Shadow” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts.
Manteno Public Library
• Fireside Storytime: At 6 p.m. on the Square on Second Street, join Ms. Jen for a special nighttime storytime.
• Find the Bears: During library hours Thursday, find bears throughout the library and win a prize.
Pembroke Public Library
• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.
• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.
Piper City Public Library
• New Releases: “Meant To Be” by Emily Giffin; “The Boardwalk Bookshop” by Susan Mallary; “Moonshot” by Dr. Albert Bourla.
Watseka Public Library
• Storytime: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, preschool storytime has the theme of “Going ‘Buggy.’”
• Survivor: From 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, teens are invited to compete against other contestants to become the lone survivor. Contact the library to register.